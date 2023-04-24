'Sir, you drink tea worth Rs 900': Twitter users react to Amitabh Bachchan requesting refund from Elon Musk

Micro blogging platform Twitter's blue tick policy became the talk of the town after several celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, and others lost their verified status on the platform over the weekend.

While Musk later began returning the 'precious' blue tick to users with over one million followers, it din't go well with users who paid a fee for the blue tick, including the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The veteran actor, who is very active on Twitter, took to the platform to share a humour-loaded post and said, "Khel khatam, paise hazam (game over, money gone)."

In his post, the Piku actor also mentioned, "...Now, you are saying that people with more than one million followers will get it for free. I have 48.4 million followers, what should I do now?"

Here's what he said:

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶



ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म

हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ??

खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

While Bachchan seemed unhappy paying for the blue tick, many Twitter users came up with hilarious response in the comments section.

"Sir Gpay no. Bhejo aap ke pasey return mangwata hu! (Sir, send your Google Pay number and I will get your money refunded," a user wrote.

"What difference does it make to you, with this much money you would have got a cup of tea," another user wrote.

A user stated, "I think @elonmusk should refund for his blue tick from the #saveacelebrity fund."

"That's why it is said that patience is the key," added another user.

Sir Gpay no. Bhejo aap ke pasey return mangwata hu! — Sadique Rander (@sadiquerander) April 23, 2023

@elonmusk needs to refund the amount asap pic.twitter.com/vmIPadERZZ — Sandhya Joshi (@rj_sandhya1260) April 24, 2023

😂😂😂 आपको क्या अंतर पड़ता है, इतने पैसे से तो आपकी एक प्याली चाय आती होगी — 🇮🇳 anil248 🇮🇳 (@khanna248) April 24, 2023

सर आपने पेसे भरने मे जल्दबाजी क्यो दिखाई वैसे एलन भाईसाब को फोलो करके रखे उनके टिवट देखते रहा करो सब समझ मे आ जाता 🤣 — JITENDRA PARIHAR (@jparihar20) April 24, 2023

नौ सौ रुपिया में सड़क पर नाही आ जा ई हो साहिब ! इत ना के तो चाई पियत हो... बड़के लोग, बड़की बातें 😏 — सृष्टि  (@ShrishtySays) April 24, 2023

For the unversed, Twitter Blue subscription costs Rs 900 per month for mobile users. On the web, the membership costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,800 per year.

Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and others, had also lost their blue ticks over non-payment of fees. However, now, all of these celebrities are verified on Twitter.

