'I'm here to add...': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal joins 'Shark Tank India 3'

After the momentous success of the last two seasons of 'Shark Tank India', Sony LIV has onboarded Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal for the third season of the business reality show. The channel announced in an Instagram post that Sharks had kickstarted the third shoot schedule.

"Welcoming the new Shark @deepigoyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato! @boatxaman @vineetasng @anupammittal.me @namitathaparTune in next week for a more exciting shark update and reveal! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV," read the post on Sony LIV's Instagram account.

Later, in a tweet, Deepinder Goyal shared a picture with other Sharks in the panel and said he was there to learn and add his two special cents to something crazy. "All growth comes from discomfort. I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy. This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of @zomato. SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on @SonyLIV."

All growth comes from discomfort.



I am here to learn, step outside my comfort zone, and add my two special cents to something crazy.



This is turning out to be a weekend well spent outside of @zomato.



SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on @SonyLIV#SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/TTltf5QFDQ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 7, 2023

Earlier, the channel announced that Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo Rooms, would be joining the show as a judge. This year, the panel will feature boAt's Aman Gupta, CarDekho Group's Amit Jain, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, SUGAR Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh, and Lenskart.com's Peyush Bansal besides Ritesh Agarwal and Deepinder Goyal.