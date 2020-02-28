Top cop shares bank account details of Ratan Lal's wife; Twitterati donates funds

The Delhi riots have led to the death of 38 people - one of them was Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who succumbed to bullet injuries. While condolences for the slain police officer poured in from every quarter, IPS officer Arun Bothra sought help from social media to assist the family of the martyred cop monetarily.

Bothra had taken to Twitter to offer his condolences to Ratan Lal. "No idea if Head Constable Ratan Lal was pro-CAA or anti-CAA. We only know that he was just 42 years old. While he was performing his duty his family - wife, two daughters and a son were waiting for him at home," said Bothra. The tweet that had a picture of the family quickly went viral.

He followed up the tweet and said that many people have asked him for ways to help the family and said that he was working on it.

Many friends here have asked for way to help family of Head Constable #RatanLal. I am in touch with them. Will share details soon. Thank you all for standing with family of martyred cop ð https://t.co/qVmz8KVOOO - Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) February 25, 2020

Yesterday, Bothra shared the details of the constable's wife's bank account details. "Took time to obtain and verify as shocked family was not in position to communicate," he said. Soon after, some users got back and said that they tried funding but the account appeared to be inactive.

Verified bank account of wife of martyred Head Constable #RatanLal is here: Mrs. Poonam Bari A/C no. 33150100023786 Bank of Baroda IFSC Code - BARB0BURARI (Fifth Character is Zero) Took time to obtain & verify as shocked family was not in position to communicate. https://t.co/eggggGYYAzpic.twitter.com/nwsGj6lIyE - Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) February 28, 2020

Bothra took to Twitter to say that the account has been inactive. He got in touch with the bank and got the account activated. He also said that he spoke to Ratan Lal's wife, brother, the bank manager and the SHO before posting the details on Twitter.

As of my condition, I've donated a small amount to her account. Hope, ppl from all faiths will help her by donating her in this distressful time at largeð pic.twitter.com/k8B6j34V7D - Singhdeoâï¸ð© (@Singhdeo_Uk) February 28, 2020

Thank you sir pic.twitter.com/XgWkmHDEMT - Rajendra Joshi (@joshiRD4) February 28, 2020

Done Account is now active pic.twitter.com/MXJwYptd0g - GÃ¥Ã±do Ã§hÃ¸rÄ (@VerdeUmesh) February 28, 2020

Done sir . Thanks for putting these details. pic.twitter.com/4smr6KEIgj - Bearded Biker (@i_am_gunjan) February 28, 2020

The Delhi government has also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Ratan Lal. "As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal's family," said CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Ratan Lal who died on duty was paid a grand tribute by the Delhi Police at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was also present along with over 1,000 colleagues of Ratan Lal. "It is a sad day for us, Ratan Lal was a courageous officer," said Patnaik.

