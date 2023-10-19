‘Aid from one hand, military weapons from the other’: US criticised for $100 mn humanitarian assistance in Gaza

US President Joe Biden, who is in Israel amid its war with Hamas, announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and West Bank. However, the decision to aid Gaza has not gone down well with many on social media – not because of US’ stance but because of the amount and US’ military support to Israel.
“I just announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups,” he said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.
Many on social media were left unimpressed by the US’ attempt at humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The criticism came from both sides of the conflict. While some underscored that the amount was less, some pointed out that US is funding the war, as well as the peace.
One user said there are ~6,000,000 Palestinians in the occupied territories and the concentration camp of, which brings the assistance to $16 per person. “What will they buy a cup of coffee and a donut (sic),” the user asked, while another added that the US is providing military weapons on one side and aid on the other. Some even questioned how US is going to prevent the money from landing in the hands of Hamas militants.
The White House said in a statement that the funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. It will provide humanitarian assistance through trusted partners, including UN agencies and international NGOs.
“Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism. Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter,” read the statement.
The Israel-Palestine conflict has claimed more than 4,900 lives on both sides. A total of 3,540 Palestinians have been killed and over 13,300 wounded, while 1,400 have been killed and more than 4,475 wounded on the Israeli side.
