‘Aid from one hand, military weapons from the other’: US criticised for $100 mn humanitarian assistance in Gaza

US President Joe Biden, who is in Israel amid its war with Hamas, announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and West Bank. However, the decision to aid Gaza has not gone down well with many on social media – not because of US’ stance but because of the amount and US’ military support to Israel.

“I just announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups,” he said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Many on social media were left unimpressed by the US’ attempt at humanitarian assistance to Gaza. The criticism came from both sides of the conflict. While some underscored that the amount was less, some pointed out that US is funding the war, as well as the peace.

One user said there are ~6,000,000 Palestinians in the occupied territories and the concentration camp of, which brings the assistance to $16 per person. “What will they buy a cup of coffee and a donut (sic),” the user asked, while another added that the US is providing military weapons on one side and aid on the other. Some even questioned how US is going to prevent the money from landing in the hands of Hamas militants.

There’s ~6,000,000 Palestinians in the occupied territories and the concentration camp of #Gaza. That’s $16 per person. What will they buy a cup of coffee and a donut? — Yousef Ibrahim يوسف إبراهيم (@yousefiaa) October 18, 2023

How cute ! Such a large amount for over 2 million people who lost everything. Shame on you — Imran Jan (@Imran_Jan) October 19, 2023

Stop funding war crimes of Israel, stop sending weopons, ask Israel to give Palestinians their freedom and rights, and then you'll never have to spend a single penny. — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) October 18, 2023

So you’re going to provide aid from one hand and then military weapons from the other? I wonder how that works? — Sab5tar ∞⁸ 🤍💙 “Forever We Gonna Shine” (@STAYracha_Sabs) October 18, 2023

So, what methods prevent Hamas from getting this money?



Are they required to show an Anti-Hamas ID? Just make you a promise they won’t use it to attack our ally? How does this work? — Currermell (@currermell) October 18, 2023

Every day you endanger Americans. You are funding both sides of this war. Despicable. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 18, 2023

The notion that announcing $100 million in humanitarian aid, while also trying to prevent it from falling into the hands of terrorists, is some sort of major accomplishment is pretty silly. It's not like announcing money alone solves a complex and deeply rooted conflict. It's a… — Joe (@JoeMaristela) October 19, 2023

This is interesting. Gazan civilians definitely need aid and should get it. But if you have mechanisms through which you can ensure the aid doesn’t reach terrorist hands, why weren’t they already in place long before Hamas launched its atrocities? — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) October 18, 2023

whats the point? you keep funding the war anyway — TraderSZ (@trader1sz) October 18, 2023

100 million for what? Eat instant noodles while being bombed because your country vetoed for a ceasefire? — ❌️ (@MotulX22) October 19, 2023

But $8 Billion will go to Israel a country that is thriving and has the most advanced weapons in the world. — Anita Wills (@bwdn2008) October 18, 2023

The White House said in a statement that the funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. It will provide humanitarian assistance through trusted partners, including UN agencies and international NGOs.

“Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas’s horrific terrorism. Civilian lives must be protected and assistance must urgently reach those in need. We will continue to work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of upholding the law of war, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter,” read the statement.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has claimed more than 4,900 lives on both sides. A total of 3,540 Palestinians have been killed and over 13,300 wounded, while 1,400 have been killed and more than 4,475 wounded on the Israeli side.

