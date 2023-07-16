Another attack on Hindus: Dacoits strike place of worship with rocket launchers in Pakistan's Sindh

In yet another attack on Hindus, a group of dacoits targeted a place of worship owned by members of the Hindu community in Kashmore town of Sindh, Pakistan. The armed intruders looted the temple and attacked worshippers, causing panic and fear among the community, reported Pakistan's The Dawn.

The dacoits fired rocket launchers at the temple and damaged adjoining properties, the report said, adding that they also looted valuables from the temple. The attack took place in the Ghouspur area of Kashmore.

According to a police official, dacoits targeted a place of worship by firing "rocket launchers" during an attack. It was reported that the place of worship was closed at the time of the incident as it only opens once a year for religious services organized by the Bagri community. "The suspects fled from the scene after the attack. Police are conducting a search operation in the area,” a police official was quoted as saying.

SSP Sammo confirmed that they were monitoring a group of eight to nine gunmen in riverine areas. No casualties occurred as the rocket launchers used by the dacoits failed to explode. The incident has caused panic among the residents, leading Dr Suresh, a member of the Bagri community, to request police protection for the community.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern over the worsening situation in the Kashmore and Ghotki districts of Sindh, where 30 members of the Hindu community, including women and children, have reportedly been held hostage by criminal gangs. The HRCP emphasized that such actions violated the basic principles of human rights and called for immediate action to ensure the safety and release of the hostages. "Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack the community’s sites of worship, using high-grade weapons,” the commission said.

The attack has caused fear and panic among the Hindu community in Kashmore. The community has demanded that the government take steps to protect their places of worship.

