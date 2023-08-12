Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar chosen as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister amidst opposition-leader agreement

After their meeting on Saturday, Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and the opposition leader, Raja Riaz, have made their decision to designate Senator Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar as the new interim Prime Minister. This move marks a final attempt to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a caretaker premier before the upcoming general election. Media reports indicate that the decision was reached following discussions between the two leaders.

This development follows a statement made by Shehbaz a day earlier, where he emphasised that the Pakistani Constitution allows for an eight-day window to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister following the dissolution of the National Assembly. The President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, dissolved the National Assembly on August 9 based on the advice of the incumbent Prime Minister.

In a collaborative effort, outgoing PM Sharif and the opposition leader have jointly endorsed the appointment of Senator Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar as the caretaker Prime Minister. The necessary documentation, signed by both leaders, was submitted to the President, as confirmed by a statement from the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. According to reports, the swearing-in ceremony for Kakar is scheduled for tomorrow.

