Binance has not sold either bitcoin or Binance Coin, CEO says

Last week, Binance was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which listed 13 charges against the company, Zhao and the operator of its purportedly independent U.S. exchange.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has not sold either bitcoin BTC= or Binance Coin BNB=CCCL, its native token, the company's CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted on Tuesday.

The lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase Global have increased fears the crypto market's ordeal could be prolonged further after the sector was battered by a string of meltdowns including the bankruptcy of FTX, Binance's biggest competitor, last year.

Binance Coin has lost more than 20% in value since the SEC's action.

Published on: Jun 14, 2023, 9:46 AM IST
