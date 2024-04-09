Buta Singh Gill, Indian-Canadian builder shot dead at Edmonton construction site

Buta Singh Gill, an Indian-Canadian construction company owner, fell victim to a fatal shooting at a construction site. Gill, renowned for his ties to the Punjabi community and active involvement in a local Sikh temple, was shot dead during what seemed to be a routine visit to check on his workers.

Gill, the proprietor of Gill Built Homes Ltd., a luxury home-building company based in Edmonton, was a respected figure within the community.

The incident, which occurred in Edmonton's Cavanagh area, claimed another life, although the identity of the second victim remains undisclosed.

Edmonton Police Service swiftly responded to the scene, reassuring the public that there were no immediate safety concerns. The investigation remains ongoing, with a 51-year-old man hospitalised due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

"There are no immediate concerns for public safety at this time and responding officers have secured the scene. EPS homicide investigators will be leading this investigation. No further details are available," it said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Authorities had also said they were not actively seeking any suspects, leaving the community perplexed about the motive behind this act. Later, around 50 individuals, predominantly from the South Asian home-building community, gathered to mourn the loss.

Former city councillor Mohinder Banga, who knew Gill personally, lamented the loss.

Banga said the victim had "strong ties to the Punjabi community and was such a religious and helpful person", CBC News reported.

He also added that Gill helped everyone by going out of his way and suffering how own losses.

