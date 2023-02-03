Chennai-based drug firm recalls eye drop linked to vision loss in US

A Chennai-based company is recalling several artificial tears lubricating eye drops that were sold to consumers by EzriCare, LLC and Delsam Pharma owing to potential contamination.



While the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it has taken action to restrict imports of goods produced by the company, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is testing unopened bottles of Global Pharma Healthcare's EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops. Global Pharma Healthcare is a Chennai-based company.



"FDA is warning consumers and health care practitioners not to purchase and immediately stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears due to potential bacterial contamination. Using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death," the agency said.



“The company is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of their Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by /EzriCare, LLC- and Delsam Pharma, to the consumer level, due to possible contamination,” a statement from Global Pharma Healthcare read.



According to CBS News, doctors throughout the nation have been warned about an unprecedented Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak that has affected at least 55 people in 12 states and resulted in at least one fatality.



According to a CDC representative reported by the network, at least five of the 11 individuals who have had infections directly in their eyes have so far lost their vision.



Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause infections in the blood, lungs, or wounds, and the bacteria has recently become more difficult to treat due to antibiotic resistance, according to Insider.com.



As per the CDC, the bacterium mainly spreads to individuals in hospitals or other healthcare environments when they are exposed to tainted water or soil, where it typically dwells.



Following scores of child deaths in the Gambia and Uzbekistan last year that were related to cough syrups, the brand of eye drops made in India is the most recent pharmaceutical product from the nation to come under scrutiny.

