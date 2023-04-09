China continues second day of military drills, simulates striking Taiwan

China's military has conducted a second day of drills around Taiwan, including simulated precision strikes against the island, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has been increasing its military pressure against the island over the past few years. Taiwan's defence ministry reported multiple air force sorties and said it was monitoring China's missile forces.

The military drills were initiated on Saturday, immediately after the return of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen from her short trip to the United States. The drills are set to last for three days, and Chinese state television has reported that combat readiness patrols and drills around Taiwan are continuing.

Various units, under the unified command of the theatre joint operations command centre, executed simulated joint precision strikes on critical targets on Taiwan island and its adjacent waters. Additionally, they are still maintaining an offensive stance around the island.

A source familiar with the security situation in the region told Reuters that China had been conducting simulated air and sea attacks on "foreign military targets" in the waters off Taiwan's southwestern coast. "Taiwan is not their only target," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. "It's very provocative."

As of midday on Sunday, Taiwan's defence ministry reported observing 58 Chinese aircraft, including Su-30 fighters and H-6 bombers, as well as nine ships operating in the vicinity of Taiwan. The ministry specifically highlighted its focus on monitoring the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force, which oversees China's land-based missile capabilities.

According to a security source, approximately 20 military vessels, with an equal number from both Taiwan and China, were involved in a tense standoff near the Taiwan Strait's median line. This unofficial boundary has served as a dividing line between the two sides for years, but the ships did not engage in any provocative behaviour.

Meanwhile, China's Shandong aircraft carrier, which Taiwan has been monitoring since last week, is now positioned more than 400 nautical miles off the southeastern coast of Taiwan and is conducting military drills, the source added. Zhao Xiaozhuo, an expert from China's Academy of Military Sciences, revealed to the state-backed Global Times newspaper that this is the first time China has openly discussed simulated attacks on targets in Taiwan.

Key targets would include infrastructure such as runways, military logistics facilities and mobile targets "to annihilate them in one fell swoop if necessary", the report cited Zhao as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's defense ministry reported that within the previous 24 hours, they had detected 71 Chinese air force aircraft and nine navy vessels operating near Taiwan. A map published by the ministry revealed that approximately half of these aircraft, which included Su-30s and J-11s, had crossed the median line of the strait.

According to Chinese state media, the aircraft involved in the military exercises were equipped with live weapons. Similarly, Taiwanese air force jets usually carry live weapons during their interceptions of Chinese incursions. Despite the escalating tensions, Taiwan's forces have reiterated that they will not escalate conflicts nor cause disputes and will respond "appropriately" to China's drills.

(With Agency inputs)

