China may cut quarantine requirements for overseas travellers in January: Report 

China is planning to cut quarantine requirements for overseas travelers in January, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

This is yet another move to ease the restrictions imposed until recently under Chinese President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy.

Beijing is now considering a '0+3' policy under which the requirement to spend time in a quarantine hotel or isolation facility would be scrapped and flyers entering the country would be monitored for three days, the report said citing officials.

China's current policy requires travellers to quarantine at a hotel or other facility for at least the first five days.

The new policy is being finalised and details like how monitoring will be done are yet to be out.

Earlier this month, China did away with some of the toughest restrictions following rare protests in the country.

Till recently, Bejing locked down the entire region even if one case was detected. It also had the toughest quarantine policy like isolating all friends and relatives if one of them was infected with the virus.

While this helped China contain the spread, people were fed up with it and hit the streets demanding more freedom.

However, ever since the restrictions were lifted, the cases have soared in China. Reports say hospitals are running out of beds, ICUs are filling up and people are lining outside crematoriums.

Amid the Covid spike in China, demands are now being in India to suspend all flights to and from China.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari said given the alarming situation in China, the government must suspend all flights to and from China as soon as possible. He also said that given the rise in Covid cases in the US, Japan, and South Korea, there is a huge possibility of a new lethal variant.

Therefore, he said, India should consider reintroducing Covid protocols.