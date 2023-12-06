'Delhi banega Khalistan': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun recently released a video wherein he can be heard threatening an attack on the Parliament on December 13. He said that the conspiracy hatched allegedly by the Indian agencies failed to eliminate him and that he will respond by attacking the Parliament on December 13. This year, December 13 will mark the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001.

He also said that his response will "shake the very foundations of Indian Parliament." The video went viral on X previously known as Twitter within no time. The video shared by Pannun also had a poster which featured the 2001 Parliament attack accused Afzal Guru. Afzal Guru was executed on February 6, 2013 for his role in the attack on the Indian Parliament.

"Modi government has tried to kill me for organising Khalistan referendum and I am going to respond. My response on December 13 will be in contrast to Afzal Guru's 2001 resistance against extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris but still my response is going to shake the very foundations of Indian Parliament," Pannun can be heard saying in the video.

"Modi and India, are you ready to face my response which is to shake the very foundations of Indian Parliament? Delhi banega Khalistan" he further says.

The video came days after after the US authorities accused an Indian man of a foiled murder attempt to kill Pannun on American soil. As per the US government, a 52-year-old Indian national Nikhil Gupta, codenamed 'CC-1' , worked with the Indian government to assassinate a "political activist" with US citizenship.

CC-1 is a government employee, who described himself as a "senior field officer" working in "security management" and "intelligence". He previously worked with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as per the US Justice Department.

When asked on whether the US authorities had warned him about the alleged plot to assassinate him, Pannun told The Financial Times that he would "let the US government respond to the issue of threats to my life on Amercan soil from Indian operatives."

Commenting on these allegations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that during the course of discussion with the US on bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared inputs related to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists.

"We take such inputs very seriously and a high-level enquiry committee has been established to look into all aspects of the matter. Necessary follow-up action will be taken on the findings of the committee. We cannot share any further information regarding such security matters," Bagchi further said.

The MEA also said that a high-level committee will be set up to look into these allegations. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appreciated India's announcement to launch a probe into these allegations.

