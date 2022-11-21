FIFA World Cup: England fans looking for beer end up at Sheikh’s palace -- and meet lions

Two England supporters reportedly claim that they ended up at a Sheikh's palace while on the hunt for beer at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a recent viral video, the pair — who were seen sporting shirts bearing the logos of both Everton and the national team — narrated their unlikely experiences at the competition.

While speaking to TalkSport about the "set up" at the fan park in Qatar, one of the two supporters named John revealed a chance meeting with royalty the night before while looking for something to drink.

"Last night we met one of the Sheikh's sons and he took us back to the palace. Last night we met one of the Sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace. He showed us that he had lions and everything. They’ve (Qatar residents) made us so welcome," said a supporter while describing how they were allegedly taken to see the Sheikh's son's exotic animal collection.

“Basically, we were on a bit of a hunt for some beers and he was like ‘yeah, we sort beers, we sort beers’, so we jumped into the back of his Toyota Landcruiser, ended up at a big palace. He showed us his monkeys, his exotic birds. It was nuts,” the younger of the two men recalled.

Football fans arriving in Qatar for the first week of the tournament have had mixed reactions, with some praising the hospitality they have received and others criticising the shabby appearance of some of the 'tent village' accommodations.

Social media videos show a fan entering a simple tent with two single beds and unimpressive surroundings in contrast to the modern amenities, air conditioning, and en-suite bathrooms that have been advertised elsewhere.

Just 48 hours before the opening match between the host nation and Ecuador, Qatari authorities decided at the last minute not to sell any alcohol at the eight World Cup venues.

