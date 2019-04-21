Sri Lanka blasts: Curfew declared; 2 more blasts reported after 6 explosions kill 185 people

Sri Lankan churches and hotels were hit by six explosions on Easter Sunday, wounding several people, police sources said. According to reports, 185 people are dead and 400 injured. The death toll also includes 35 foreigners. As per police spokesperson, two blasts took place, hours later. Sri Lankan government has declared curfew. It is not clear till when the curfew will be implemented. Temporary ban on social media imposed as well.

The three hotels hit are the Shangri-La Colombo, Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo and the Cinnamon Grand Colombo and the three churches are in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. The seventh blast was reported in Dehiwela, near the capital. Colombo National hospital said several wounded had been brought in for treatment.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."

St. Sebastian's church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo posted pictures of destruction inside the church on its Facebook page, showing blood on pews and the floor, and requested help from the public.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj said that she is in constant communication with the Indian High Commissioner there. "I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation," she said.

Indian citizens in need of assistance, help or seeking clarification can call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789. In addition to those, Indian citizens can get in touch with authorities in the following numbers In addition to aforementioned numbers, Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification can also call the following numbers: +94777902082 +94772234176.

Condolences poured in from India after the ghastly attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."

President Kovind also spoke about the tragedy and said, "India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka."

"Deeply saddened by the bomb blasts in Colombo SriLanka and killing of innocent people there. Such ghastly acts of violence are highly condemnable. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for speedy recovery of injured," said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

(With Reuters inputs)

