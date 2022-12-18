FIFA World Cup 2022 final: FIFA unveils new profile picture ahead of Argentina vs France

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup final to be played between Argentina and France today, the official Twitter account of FIFA World Cup has unveiled a new profile picture. The enthralling final is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar today.

Fans have begun to show their excitement on the official page as they keenly wait for the match to begin tonight.

"France please lose today for Messi. 2 great teams and hope to see a good match. Best of luck," one of the users wrote on Twitter. "In few hours France will be celebrating their 2nd consecutive world cup victory," wrote another user.

France please loose today for Messi . 2 great teams and hope to see a good match . Best of luck 👍 — m Danesh (@mDanesh46791587) December 18, 2022

"Hope the 22 players are not pressurized by media. A Good final is where the artistic and dexterity of players are visible without pressure. Overcoming fear by opposition defenders and Goalie when Striker comes for the Goal is what the crowds enjoy," another user said.

Watch | Argentina Vs France: FIFA Dream World Cup Finals

Many of these Twitter users have also cheered for Lionel Messi as they gear up to watch him play one last time. The star player earlier announced that it would be his last game for Argentina.

"I’m hoping Messi brings it home with his squad so that the debate on the REAL GOAT will come to an end," a user wrote. Another user said, "Into Messi’s hand shall this trophy be delivered unto dear lord."

"Messi is all set to lift this, we want Messi to be on that list," stated a user.

Argentina faces France in the final today

The FIFA World Cup final will be played between defending champion France and Argentina today at 8:30 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

So far both Les Bleus and La Albiceleste have lifted the trophy twice. Argentina won the coveted trophy in 1978 and 1986 while France achieved glory in 1998 and 2018.

