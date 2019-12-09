Finnish leader Sanna Marin, 34, becomes world's youngest prime minister

Finland's new Prime Minister Sanna Marin is the youngest leader in the world. She was nominated by the dominant Social Democrats on Sunday. Centre Party chief Katri Kulmuni, 32, will be the finance minister in the new women-led coalition cabinet. The full new cabinet will be announced this week, as per party members.

Finland's government resigned after the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne over his handling of a postal strike. However, the five parties decided to remain in power and continue with the same programmes. The parties, four of which are led by women, said there would be a reshuffle.

"We want to make the axis between the prime minister and the finance minister work. That is the foundation for this new generation of collaboration (between the Social Democrats and the Centre Party)," said Kulmuni, as reported in new agency Reuters.

The new PM Marin was the former transport minister. At the age of 27, Marin was elected the head of the city council in her hometown of Tampere. She has, since, had a swift rise in Finnish politics.

Things won't be smooth sailing initially as she will take over in the middle of a wave of strikes. The strikes that starts on Monday would halt production at some of the country's largest companies. The Confederation of Finnish Industries estimates the strikes will cost the companies a combined US $550 million in lost revenue.

Kulmuni, who previously held the more junior position of Minister of Economic Affairs, replaces Mika Lintila. She took over as the head of the Centre Party from ex-prime minister Juha Sipila in September.

Green Party leader Maria Ohisalo, 34, will continue as interior minister, the Left Alliance's chairwoman Li Andersson, 32, as education minister and the Swedish People's Party's Anna-Maja Henriksson, 55, as justice minister.

Rinne will remain the Social Democrats leader at least until he chairs the party's conference in June.

(With agency inputs)

