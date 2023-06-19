Formula 1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix; Alonso second, Hamilton third

Max Verstappen showcased his exceptional driving skills by securing a dominant victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, solidifying his position as the frontrunner in the Formula One championship race. The 25-year-old Dutch driver delivered a flawless performance from start to finish, leading every lap and clinching Red Bull's monumental 100th victory in the process.

Verstappen's triumph at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal marked his 41st career win, placing him alongside the legendary Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna in the record books. The young prodigy has been in exceptional form throughout the season, and this victory further bolstered his reputation as one of the sport's brightest talents.

"Today, to win the 100th grand prix for the team that's pretty incredible. I never expected to be in these kinds of numbers myself as well, we keep enjoying, we keep working hard but today has been a great day," said Verstappen.

While Verstappen stole the spotlight with his commanding drive, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin produced an impressive performance to secure second place. The Canadian Grand Prix marked Alonso's sixth podium finish in the last eight races, reaffirming his resurgence in Formula One. Meanwhile, the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, settled for a respectable third place for Mercedes, showcasing the team's determination to close the gap on the dominant Red Bull outfit.

Red Bull Racing has been an unstoppable force this season, triumphing in every race thus far. Verstappen's victory in Canada marked his sixth win of the campaign and extended his winning streak to four consecutive races. However, not everything went smoothly for Red Bull, as Sergio Perez's struggles continued. The Mexican driver failed to secure a podium finish for the third race in a row. Although Perez faced a disappointing qualifying session, starting from 12th on the grid, he displayed remarkable resilience by climbing through the field to finish in sixth place.

Aston Martin also experienced a sense of disappointment, as they were unable to deliver the double podium finish that team owner Lawrence Stroll had hoped for at his home race. While Alonso's impressive performance secured second place, Stroll's son, Lance Stroll, could only manage a ninth-place finish.

Hamilton's third-place finish provided further evidence that Mercedes is making progress in their bid to challenge the dominant Red Bull team.

The Canadian Grand Prix showcased Verstappen's affinity with the Montreal circuit, as he clinched victory from the pole position for the second consecutive year. From the moment the lights went out, he swiftly pulled away from the chasing pack and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the race. Although he couldn't completely distance himself from his rivals, Verstappen crossed the finish line 9.5 seconds ahead of Alonso, securing a convincing win.

Completing the top five were the two Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who delivered solid performances to secure fourth and fifth place, respectively. Their achievements contributed to Ferrari's ongoing resurgence, as the team continues to make strides in their quest to regain their past glory.

Alex Albon's impressive performance at the Canadian Grand Prix earned him the well-deserved "Driver of the Day" honours. The talented driver showcased exceptional defensive skills while manoeuvring his well-worn tires, ultimately securing a seventh-place finish for Williams and granting the team a rare points finish.

