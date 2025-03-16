'Giant rot': Voice of America, Trump's latest target in his funding crackdown that put 1,300 staff on leave, explained

Voice of America (VOA) has been plunged into crisis after more than 1,300 employees were placed on leave following an executive order by former President Donald Trump. The directive also led to the termination of funding for US news services broadcasting to authoritarian regimes, crippling the organisation's ability to operate effectively in nearly 50 languages.

On March 15, President Trump signed an executive order mandating substantial cuts to US-funded media organizations, including VOA. This action led to the immediate placement of more than 1,300 VOA employees on paid administrative leave.

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz expressed deep concern, stating that the absence of nearly the entire staff jeopardizes the broadcaster's mission to deliver reliable news to its global audience.

The executive order also resulted in the severance of contracts with major news agencies such as the Associated Press, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse. These partnerships have been vital for sourcing and distributing content, and their termination raises serious concerns about VOA's ability to maintain its journalistic standards and global reach.

Kari Lake, appointed by Trump to oversee the organization, estimated that these measures would save $53 million. However, critics argue that the financial savings come at the expense of undermining a critical platform for independent journalism.

What's VOA?

Founded in 1942 to counter Nazi propaganda, VOA, along with its sister networks like Radio Free Europe, has been a crucial source of independent news in authoritarian regimes. Broadcasting in over 40 languages, VOA reaches a weekly audience of approximately 326 million people. Collectively, these networks reach over 420 million people weekly in 100 countries, operating as instruments of soft diplomacy funded entirely by federal dollars and effectively silencing an institution that has been a beacon of freedom and democracy since 1942.

From its early days countering Nazi propaganda to its role during the Cold War, VOA has been a reliable source of news and cultural content.

What is the administration saying

Kari Lake, criticising the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) as "a giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer," has pledged to reduce its size legally. Lake’s actions have met opposition, with former CFO Grant Turner defending the agency's new headquarters as a cost-saving measure.

A deputy White House spokesperson's tweet of "Goodbye" in multiple languages further exemplifies the administration's intent to restructure these organisations. This restructuring follows Trump's previous criticisms of VOA during his first term, marked by suspensions and investigations found to violate federal policy. These actions have been perceived as efforts to exert tighter control over the media networks’ operational narratives.

Political motivations and global implications

Observers suggest that these actions are politically motivated, aiming to exert greater control over media narratives, particularly in regions where free press is under threat. Stephen Capus, head of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, condemned the move as a "great gift to America's enemies," emphasizing that reducing VOA's influence weakens the US' position globally. This sentiment reflects concerns that diminishing VOA's capacity undermines efforts to promote democratic values and counter authoritarian narratives.

"All I've ever wanted to do is shoot straight and tell the truth, no matter what government I was covering. If that's a threat to anyone, so be it," said William Gallo, VOA's Seoul Bureau Chief, who reported being locked out of company systems. In response, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky lauded the networks for being "among the few free sources for people living without freedom."

As the situation develops, the legality and implications of these actions remain under scrutiny. It is yet to be seen how this will affect the networks' long-standing mission and their capacity to deliver accurate news in regions where independent journalism is under threat.