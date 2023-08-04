‘Our God will not be mocked’: GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy faces backlash from conservative for his Hindu beliefs

Republican businessman and politician Vivek Ramaswamy’s popularity has been on the rise in the GOP primaries. However, the Presidential hopeful has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate for the religion he practices. More recently, anti-choice activist Abby Johnson, said in a conservative Christian programme that Ramaswamy is charismatic and says the right things but he is not the right guy because he is a Hindu.

“Satan is the author of confusion and we know that. Right now the battle is coming for the presidential nomination. And there’s a man who is gaining traction right now as the presidential nominee and his name is Vivek Ramaswamy…and he is Hindu. And those who are Hindu believe in many gods,” she said in the show.

Johnson said that she sometimes gets confused because he says the right things. “And he speaks well, and he is very charismatic and he says the right things. He says so many right things that sometimes I am like, ‘Maybe he is the right guy!’ But he is not. Because our god will not be mocked.”

“And you know who he reminds me of sometimes? Barack Obama. Because he is charismatic, he says all the right things…do not be fooled, friends. Do not be fooled. Do not be a victim of Satan’s confusion right now. This is an important time for us to have clarity of mind as we are going into an election cycle. So please discern…please use discernment right now. Because God hates those who are willing to put up idols over him…and he will not be mocked,” she said.

The amount of Christian conservatives saying they will vote for a candidate who believes in and worships false gods is truly astounding to me. The One, True God is a jealous God and He will not be mocked. pic.twitter.com/3cMrQbNHxp — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) August 3, 2023

Johnson shared a clip of the show where she can be saying the above-mentioned comments. But users on X, formerly known as Twitter, irrespective of their religion, were not entirely impressed with Johnson’s comments.

“What does his religion have to do with him being a leader,” asked a X user, while another said, “There is no law that requires the President to follow your religion.”

What does his religion have to do with him being a leader we have freedom of religion and freedom of speech let him practice what he wants — Shea Delph (@imsheadelph) August 4, 2023

This is trash. — Gordon Comstock (sub-verses.com) (@gordonsplant) August 3, 2023

We aren't electing a pastor or priest. Being a Christian isn't a requirement, though I agree it is helpful. That said, a lot of stuff in Vivek's past that is alarming. — TurtlePower98 (@sstaedtler98) August 4, 2023

This is the most intolerant post I’ve ever seen Vivek is by far the most authentic and conservative candidate. — Legroslégume (@legroslegume) August 4, 2023

Perhaps you didn’t get the memo. A President is supposed to execute and enforce the laws of the land. There is no law that requires the President to follow your religion. — Ex-Neo (@krishnadaasa) August 4, 2023

Do you have any morals at all? You are Christian only because of where you were born. If you had been born in India, you would not be a Christian. No loving god would pit humans against each other the way you do. You are not morally superior because of your beliefs. Gross🤮 — Sara Arnold (@SaraAnn0414) August 4, 2023

This is just ridiculous. — Mary Lynn (@marylynnham_) August 3, 2023

“The One, True God is a jealous God and He will not be mocked.” But with mouthpieces such as yourself it’s kinda inevitable isn’t it? — Robert Harp (@cybertwin73) August 3, 2023

Opinions like this are what happens when you turn politics into your religion. — Dingus McFife (@Wabbajakal) August 4, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy has authored three books, ‘Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam’ and ‘Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence’, and ‘Capitalist Punishment: How Wall Street is Using Your Money to Create a Country You Didn’t Vote For’.

Ramaswamy was born and raised in Ohio. He has a degree in Biology from Harvard and received his J.D. from Yale Law School.

Also read: ‘We'll put a gun in every Taiwanese household': US GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's wild anti-China strategy