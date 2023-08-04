‘Our God will not be mocked’: GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy faces backlash from conservative for his Hindu beliefs

Republican businessman and politician Vivek Ramaswamy’s popularity has been on the rise in the GOP primaries. However, the Presidential hopeful has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate for the religion he practices. More recently, anti-choice activist Abby Johnson, said in a conservative Christian programme that Ramaswamy is charismatic and says the right things but he is not the right guy because he is a Hindu.
“Satan is the author of confusion and we know that. Right now the battle is coming for the presidential nomination. And there’s a man who is gaining traction right now as the presidential nominee and his name is Vivek Ramaswamy…and he is Hindu. And those who are Hindu believe in many gods,” she said in the show.
Johnson said that she sometimes gets confused because he says the right things. “And he speaks well, and he is very charismatic and he says the right things. He says so many right things that sometimes I am like, ‘Maybe he is the right guy!’ But he is not. Because our god will not be mocked.”
“And you know who he reminds me of sometimes? Barack Obama. Because he is charismatic, he says all the right things…do not be fooled, friends. Do not be fooled. Do not be a victim of Satan’s confusion right now. This is an important time for us to have clarity of mind as we are going into an election cycle. So please discern…please use discernment right now. Because God hates those who are willing to put up idols over him…and he will not be mocked,” she said.
Johnson shared a clip of the show where she can be saying the above-mentioned comments. But users on X, formerly known as Twitter, irrespective of their religion, were not entirely impressed with Johnson’s comments.
“What does his religion have to do with him being a leader,” asked a X user, while another said, “There is no law that requires the President to follow your religion.”
Vivek Ramaswamy has authored three books, ‘Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam’ and ‘Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence’, and ‘Capitalist Punishment: How Wall Street is Using Your Money to Create a Country You Didn’t Vote For’.
Ramaswamy was born and raised in Ohio. He has a degree in Biology from Harvard and received his J.D. from Yale Law School.
