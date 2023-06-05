'We'll put a gun in every Taiwanese household': US GOP Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's wild anti-China strategy

US’ GOP Presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, has offered some wild suggestions for Taiwan to protect itself from an invasion from Beijing. The Republican primary said that the US will give China a “taste of American exceptionalism”. Ramaswamy’s suggestion is to open a branch of NRA (National Rifle Association) and put an AR-15 rifle in every Taiwanese family.

He also said that they will “export” the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment of the United States constitution protects the right of the citizens to bear arms. The Second Amendment reads as follows: ‘A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.’

In a tweet, Ramaswamy shared a video where he can be seen addressing an audience. “We will export our second amendment, make it sure you want to deter them from going after Taiwan. We will tell them ‘you know we believe in the second amendment in this country’. Guess what…we will put a gun in every Taiwanese household…train them how to use it. That is how you make Xi Jinping think twice. We gotta think on the timescales of history, instead of timescales of just election cycles.”

Here’s how we protect Taiwan without going to war with China: open a branch of the @NRA in Taiwan, put an AR-15 in the hands of every family, and train them how to use it. That’ll give Xi Jinping a taste of American exceptionalism. pic.twitter.com/jLjcown8r2 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 4, 2023

Taiwan and its Western allies believe that Chinese President Xi Jinping is increasingly learning from the Russia-Ukraine war and could possibly attack the island nation soon. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has desired a reunification.

Meanwhile, soon after the Russia-Ukraine war started, many Taiwanese citizens took shooting lessons, even though the nation has stringent gun laws. Initially, after the war in Ukraine started, bookings reportedly almost quadrupled for lessons in how to shoot airsoft guns, or low-power devices designed to shoot non-metallic projectiles.

Nevertheless, Ramaswamy’s suggestion to put a rifle in every Taiwanese household was not accepted well by netizens.

GOP Presidential hopeful Ramaswamy had said the same thing earlier in April too. During the NRA Leadership Forum, Ramaswamy had said, “Our founding fathers…they knew what we were doing. We celebrate today – our diversity and our differences – if we get this right, we can actually stand up to the real foreign policy threats that we face. You want China not to invade Taiwan, here’s what we can do – the NRA can open its branch next time in Taiwan. And you want to stop Xi Jinping from invading Taiwan? Put a gun in every Taiwanese household, have them defend themselves, let’s see what Xi Jinping does then. That is what it means to be an actual American. Train them how to use guns…just like we did to Black people in this country after the Civil War. Taiwan, we are coming for you. We are with you, Taiwan. We’ll put a gun in every household. China ain’t gonna do a peep. Xi Jinping got nothing on us.”

