Hamas operatives were reportedly high on ‘poor man’s cocaine’: Know all about the synthetic drug Captagon

It has been revealed that individuals involved in the October 7 attacks on Israel, claimed to be Hamas terrorists, were found to have used a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant known as Captagon, according to a recent report by the Jerusalem Post and Channel 12. This drug, which has been manufactured secretly across several southern European countries, is believed to have played a role in the attacks, according to the Israeli news agencies.

The investigation also shed light on the trafficking route of Captagon, as it is reportedly moved through Turkey to reach consumer markets in the Arabian Peninsula.

Captagon, often referred to as the "poor man’s cocaine," is a powerful stimulant that induces feelings of calmness and indifference in its users. It is known for keeping individuals highly alert for extended periods and suppressing their appetite.

According to the reports, the Hamas terrorists allegedly consumed Captagon before carrying out attacks on Israeli residents along the Gaza border and during a music festival concert on October 7.

This isn't the first time that Captagon has been associated with terrorist activities. The report points out that Islamic State terrorists used the same drug in 2015 to suppress fear before carrying out their own attacks. It's suggested that Lebanon and Syria have become significant producers and distributors of Captagon since the influence of ISIS has diminished.

The report also highlights that Captagon has gained popularity among individuals in Gaza City who are struggling with addiction. It's worth noting that Captagon belongs to the amphetamine family and has been used to address issues related to attention disorders, narcolepsy, and depression.

The cost of Captagon varies depending on the region. In poorer countries, it can be as inexpensive as a dollar or two per pill, while in wealthier nations, it can fetch up to $20 per pill.

The report further claims that the manufacturing and sale of Captagon has become a source of revenue generation for Syria and is allegedly aided by the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah. A 2021 investigation by The New York Times revealed that individuals with ties to Syrian President Bashar Assad have established a thriving industry for the production of Captagon, with the production being overseen by Assad's brother.

