'He is a very wise man': Russian President Vladimir Putin praises PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, referring to him as a "very wise man" while speaking at an event. He said that India has been making great strides in development under PM Modi's guidance.

A video shared by the Russian news platform, RT news, shows Putin saying that Russia and India share decades old tradition of friendship and cooperation.

"We share very good political relations with Prime Minister Modi, he is a very wise man. And India has been making great strides in its development under his leadership. This fully meets the interest of both India and Russia to work on this agenda," he said.

His praise comes close on the heels of the adoption of New Delhi Declaration at the G20 Summit in India. The declaration, which Moscow welcomed terming it as a "milestone", called for establishing peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict without placing blame on Russia, marking a departure from the previous Bali Declaration.

Earlier too, Putin had praised PM Modi's ‘Make in India’ policy while speaking at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's port town of Vladivostok. He said PM Modi is just doing the "right thing" in promoting the Make in India programme.

"We did not have domestically made cars then (in the 90s), but we do now," Putin said.

"I think that we should emulate many of our partners, for example, India. They are focused on the manufacture and use of Indian-made vehicles. I think that Prime Minister Modi is doing the right thing in promoting the Make in India programme. He is right," he said.

‘Make in India’ initiative was launched globally in September 2014 as a part of India’s renewed focus on manufacturing. The objective of the initiative is to promote India as the most preferred global manufacturing destination.

The Make in India initiative aims to make India an integral part of the global supply chain, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It is about making Indian companies excel in a globalised workspace.

