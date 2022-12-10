‘Hero of Ukraine’: President Zelenskyy honours fighter pilot who took bloodied face selfie

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured the fighter pilot as the "Hero of Ukraine who took a selfie of his bloodied face after he ejected from his plane after a night-time battle with Iranian-made suicide drones, a report in The Newsweek said.

Ukrainian fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov posted a selfie with blood all over his face after shooting down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over the city of Vinnytsia and ejected from his damaged jet before it crashed.

🇺🇦 Ukrainian military pilot Vadym Voroshylov was assigned with the title of Hero of #Ukraine today. He managed to fly the plane from the village and shot down drones that were bombing Vinnytsia region. pic.twitter.com/pFkYUwUkst — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) December 8, 2022

In the decree, Zelenskyy said: “Major Vadym Oleksandrovych Voroshylov shall be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and be presented with the Order of the Gold Star.”

He added: "(This title is awarded) for personal courage and heroism displayed in the protection of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, (and) selfless service to the Ukrainian people.”

Major Vadym Voroshylov captured the selfie on October 12 during a night-time battle with Iranian-made suicide drones. But the video was only posted this week.



Ukrainian TV has published an interview with the fighter pilot Vadym Voroshylov, who Zelensky gave the the title of Hero of Ukraine



He tells the story of what happened when he shot down his 5th Iranian drone & took that photo of his bloody face after ejecting, which went viral. pic.twitter.com/Hr08VrWKi2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 9, 2022

Voroshylov, who calls himself Karaya on social media platforms, reportedly destroyed five of the powerful Shahed-136 drones in the battle on October 12, according to Ukrainian news reports. His MiG-29 was damaged by debris from a drone. Debris also struck his neck and cheek.

"Let me put it bluntly: No one and nothing can break us! The Defense Forces of Ukraine stand to protect not only our state, they stand to protect the whole civilised world; it is a shield that protects the Western world from the horde that leaves only chaos and destruction behind! But this protection is very expensive for the sons of Ukraine, so it needs to be understood and remembered! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Victory is ours!" he wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Major Voroshylov regularly posts photographs and footage shot with GoPro cameras on his Instagram account, which shows glimpses of the air war between the Ukrainian fighter pilots and Russian Aerospace Forces.

