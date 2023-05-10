Imran Khan Arrest: Former PM likely to be in custody for 4-5 days, says report

Imran Khan arrested: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is likely to remain in the custody of anti-graft agency National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for at least four to five days and is expected to be presented before an accountability court, a report in the Dawn newspaper said on Wednesday.

Khan will be presented before the accountability court on Wednesday, a NAB source was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. “We will do our best to keep him under custody for at least four to five days,” the source said.

Following Khan’s arrest outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called for protests across the country. Earlier, police said that Khan will not be brought to the Islamabad court today, and added that his scheduled hearing will take place at the location where he is under custody.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust Case?

Khan was arrested in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir University Trust. During his tenure as PM, Khan had promised to develop a project which was supposed to offer quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

News reports said the project saw participation from Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and several close aides, such as Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan. To turn his promise into reality, Khan created Al-Qadir University Project Trust in which Bibi, Bukhari, and Awan were named as office bearers.

A deal was sealed between the then PTI government and a property tycoon, Malik Riaz, which led to a loss of $239 million to the national exchequer. According to the critics, the trust received millions in the name of donations in 2021 for the under-construction institute. However, official books didn't show the same.

The scandal came to light when Pakistan’s media pointed out that Rs 180 million (in Pakistani currency) was received by the trust, while the records showed expenses of around Rs 8.52 million only.

Since his removal last April, Khan has been slapped with more than 100 cases – including corruption, terrorism and even blasphemy. He was removed from power through a parliamentary vote of no confidence. The 70-year-old has denied the charges and said they were politically motivated.

