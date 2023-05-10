'Do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan': Delhi police's savage response to Pakistani actress goes viral

Hours after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested, which led to violent protests across the country, Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading chaos in the country. Mentioning Delhi Police in a tweet, the actress said that she wanted to file a complaint against Indian PM and the country’s intelligence agency RAW. She also expressed hope that the Supreme Court of India would provide justice to her.

“Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against Indian PM & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claim) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice,” Shinwari tweeted.

Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will… — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) May 9, 2023

Taking a jibe at the actress, Delhi Police on Tuesday said they 'still do not have jurisdiction' in Pakistan. They further inquired about how she accessed Twitter as the internet has been shut down in Pakistan.

Delhi Police tweeted: “We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!”

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan.



But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

Internet services were suspended across Pakistan after violence erupted after Khan was arrested as he appeared at the High Court in Islamabad. He was dragged into an armoured vehicle by scores of security forces in riot gear. Section 144 was enforced across Punjab and Islamabad after Khan's arrest.

Khan was arrested after he released a video message reiterating his allegations that Pakistan’s powerful military establishment had tried to assassinate him twice. Khan was ousted from power last year and has evaded arrest several times since then.

Netblocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, said access to Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube was restricted across Pakistan after Khan's arrest from the Islamabad High Court's premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Following the arrest of Khan, a series of protests across Pakistan including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi, Quetta, Mardan, Bannu, and Chilas was triggered by the PTI cadres.

PTI activists resorted to stone pelting on houses, offices and vehicles. They burned banners and tyres, and blocked roads. Pakistan media reports showed scenes of absolute chaos at Pakistan Army GHQ. Khan’s supporters entered the Peshawar cantonment while chanting slogans against the army.

Also read: Go First crisis: 'Best thing we asked for has happened,' says CEO Kaushik Khona

Also read: Karnataka elections: Disappointed with low voter turnout, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy urges people to vote

Watch: