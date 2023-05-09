Imran Khan arrest: YouTube, Twitter, Facebook suspended in parts of Pakistan

Amid massive violent protests over the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan social, media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook have been suspended in several parts of Pakistan. Protests have erupted across the country against the arrest of Imran Khan. The protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, attacked military installations, set vehicles on fire, and damaged properties in the country.

Police clashed repeatedly with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists following Imran Khan's arrest earlier in the day. PTI supporters staged a protest outside the High Commission for Pakistan in London.

The Punjab government has imposed section 144 for two days across the province. The same section has been imposed in Peshawar for 30 days. Section 144 empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time. A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department said the restriction had been imposed due to protest activities posing "serious security threats".

In Pakistan's Hyderabad, PTI supporters set fire to a barricade during the protest. In Karachi, the PTI supporters set a Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) vehicle on fire, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said. He shared a video of a burning vehicle on Twitter, saying: "What has the KWSB done to deserve this loss of property?" “These suction and jetting vehicles had served the people of Karachi so well during last year’s monsoon but have sadly become a victim of the PTI’s wrath."