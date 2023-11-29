India to probe US concerns linking it to foiled attempt to murder separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The foreign ministry has said that India will formally investigate US’ security concerns about its involvement in the foiled plot to murder Sikh separatist leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. India will take “necessary follow-up action” over US’ concerns, it said.

A week before the foreign ministry’s statement, the White House confirmed that it had warned New Delhi about its involvement in the thwarted plot to kill Pannun. According to a report in Reuters, the ministry said that India takes such inputs seriously as they impinge on national security interests as well. The ministry vowed to take necessary follow-up action on the findings of the panel that was set up on November 18.

The White House said it has raised the issue with India at the seniormost levels. A White House spokesperson, earlier this month, had said that Indian officials expressed surprise and concern when they informed them about the plot to kill Pannun.

India had then said that activities of such nature were not its policy. White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson had also said at that time that as per their understanding, the Indian government was investigating the issue and would have more to say about it in the coming days.

The White House spokesperson’s statements came after India said it has received inputs from US on security matters about a “nexus” between organised criminals, terrorists and others. British daily Financial Times first reported that the US thwarted an attempt to kill Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by relevant departments.

This comes after Canada accused Indian agents of being involved in the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a Vancouver suburb, which India rejected.

Sanjay Verma, India’s high commissioner, or ambassador, to Canada, told Canadian broadcaster CTV that New Delhi was co-operating with the US as they had shared "legally presentable" information.

