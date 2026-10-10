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iPhone Duo price comparison: How much does Apple's foldable phone cost around the world?

iPhone Duo price comparison: How much does Apple's foldable phone cost around the world?

According to the comparison, the iPhone Duo costs $4,689 in Türkiye, followed by Brazil at $4,230 and India at $3,124. In comparison, the same storage variant is priced at $1,999 in the US,

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2026 2:35 AM IST
iPhone Duo price comparison: How much does Apple's foldable phone cost around the world?Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo

Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, comes with a significantly different price tag depending on the country in which it is purchased. A global comparison by Visual Capitalist shows that Türkiye is the most expensive market among the 23 countries analysed, while the United States has the lowest listed price for the 256GB model.

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According to the comparison, the iPhone Duo costs $4,689 in Türkiye, followed by Brazil at $4,230 and India at $3,124. In comparison, the same storage variant is priced at $1,999 in the US, highlighting a substantial gap in international pricing.

READ THIS: iPhone 18 Pro price around the world: India at ₹1.65 lakh, Türkiye tops the list

iPhone Duo price by country

The following table ranks the 256GB iPhone Duo across 23 markets, from the most expensive to the least expensive, based on Visual Capitalist’s dollar-denominated comparison.

Rank Country Local currency price Approx. price in USD
1 🇹🇷 Türkiye ₺229,999 $4,689
2 🇧🇷 Brazil R$21,999 $4,230
3 🇮🇳 India ₹2,99,900 $3,124
4 🇸🇪 Sweden SEK 26,995 $2,698
5 🇮🇹 Italy €2,399 $2,687
6 🇲🇽 Mexico MX$47,999 $2,655
7 🇳🇱 Netherlands €2,399 $2,652
8 🇪🇸 Spain €2,399 $2,652
9 🇫🇷 France €2,399 $2,652
10 🇬🇧 United Kingdom £2,399 $2,652
11 🇩🇪 Germany €2,349 $2,607
12 🇦🇺 Australia A$3,599 $2,433
13 🇰🇷 South Korea ₩3,499,000 $2,427
14 🇸🇬 Singapore S$3,299 $2,426
15 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHF 1,999 $2,394
16 🇨🇳 China ¥16,999 $2,382
17 🇹🇭 Thailand ฿79,900 $2,379
18 🇲🇾 Malaysia RM 9,499 $2,329
19 🇯🇵 Japan ¥369,800 $2,319
20 🇦🇪 UAE AED 8,499 $2,314
21 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HK$17,499 $2,230
22 🇨🇦 Canada C$2,999 $2,216
23 🇺🇸 United States $1,999 $1,999

Note: The local-currency figures can change as per the forex rate. 

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ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro: Apple reportedly cuts orders by 15% as demand for its latest flagships slows

Why does the iPhone Duo cost different amounts across countries?

Several factors contribute to the price differences between markets.

  • Taxes and import duties: Local tax structures and import-related charges can increase the final retail price of a smartphone. The impact varies across countries.
  • Currency movements: Exchange rates influence how local prices translate into US dollars. Changes in currency values can alter a country's position in a global price ranking.
  • Regional pricing strategies: Apple determines retail prices for individual markets, taking local commercial conditions into account.
  • Competition: In markets such as China, domestic smartphone manufacturers have established foldable-device offerings. Competition can influence how premium devices are positioned in the market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 10, 2026 2:35 AM IST
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