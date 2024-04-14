'Operation True Promise': Iran launches cruise missiles on Israel alongside 'Shaheed' drones as the war in Middle East escalates

Iran launched a significant drone attack on Israel on Saturday, which is expected to take hours to reach its targets, as reported by Israel's military and confirmed by Iranian state media quoting Iran's revolutionary guards. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have stated that Operation 'True Promise' is a response to Israeli actions and is part of their strategy to punish Israel for its perceived crimes.

According to a report by Israel's Channel 12 TV, Iran has also launched cruise missiles at Israel, with a shorter flight time than a drone.

According to two regional security sources, Jordan has positioned its air defences to intercept and destroy any Iranian drones or aircraft that breach its airspace. These sources further indicated that the army is on high alert, with radar systems actively monitoring drone movements. Jordan has also declared a state of emergency in the country.

In response to escalating tensions with Iran and the closure of Israel's airspace as a precautionary measure, El Al Airlines has announced the cancellation of 15 flights scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The affected destinations include Paris, Rome, Barcelona, Milan, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Dubai, and Moscow, as stated by El Al in their announcement.

Syria is also on issued an alert and has placed its Russian-made Pantsir ground-to-air defence systems on high alert around the capital and major bases, according to army sources.

According to two security sources in Iraq, numerous drones were observed departing from Iran towards Israel via Iraqi airspace. Iranian Press TV described these actions as "extensive drone strikes" conducted by the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's actions come in response to what it perceives as an Israeli attack on its Damascus consulate on April 1, resulting in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards officers, including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the incident.

U.S. President Joe Biden, having previously cautioned Iran against attacking Israel, reiterated his commitment to stand with Israel in the face of Iranian aggression, according to statements from the White House.

Retired Israeli general Amos Yadlin disclosed that the Iranian drones were carrying approximately 20 kg (44 pounds) of explosives each, adding to concerns about the potential impact of the attack.

Israel's military has activated sirens in threatened areas and stated its readiness to respond to any potential threats. In response to the escalating situation, both Israel and neighbouring Jordan announced the closure of their airspace on Saturday night.

The ongoing Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, now in its seventh month, has heightened tensions in the region, with confrontations spreading to Lebanon and Syria. Additionally, there have been reports of long-range attacks on Israeli targets originating from Yemen and Iraq.

Earlier in the day, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that a Guards helicopter intercepted and redirected the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries into Iranian waters. MSC, the operator of the Aries, confirmed the incident and stated its cooperation with authorities to ensure the safety of the vessel and its 25 crew members.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz condemned Iran's actions, labeling them as piracy. This latest development adds to the already complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.