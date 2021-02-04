Iran rescues 2 border guards from Pakistan terror outfit

Iran reportedly conducted a 'surgical strike' in Pakistan this week. Iranian forces managed to rescue two of their soldiers who were imprisoned in Pakistan.

Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) rescued two of its soldiers in an intelligence operation inside Pakistan's territory, the force said in a statement. IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base in Southeastern Iran has released a statement saying that two of its border guards were rescued in successful operation in Pakistan on Tuesday night, i.e. February 2, 2021.

"A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," the IRGC said in its statement.

According to the statement, the rescued soldiers have been transported back to Iran.

On October 16, 2018, a Pakistan-based radical Wahhabi terrorist group called 'Jaish ul-Adl' had kidnapped 12 IRGC guards and taken them to the city of Merkava in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which is on the border of Pakistan and Iran, according to local reports.

Military personnel reportedly constituted a joint committee between Tehran and Islamabad in order to free the captured IRGC guards. On November 15, 2018, five of the 12 captured soldiers were released. While on March 21, 2019, four more Iranian soldiers were rescued by Pakistan army.

Jaish ul-Adl, which has been declared a terrorist organisation by Iran, has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Iranian government. The terrorist organisation claims to defend the rights of Baloch Sunnis in Iran.

The terrorist outfit has conducted several cross-border attacks from South-West Pakistan into South-East Iran. Jaish ul-Adl claimed responsibility for the February 2019 attack on Iran's Basij paramilitary base. During this attack, Jaish ul-Adl killed and wounded dozens of IRGC guards after a bus transporting them was attacked.

