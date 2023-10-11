Israel-Hamas war: Vladimir Putin blames US, its policy in Middle East for the conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about Hamas’ attack on Israel, has put the blame squarely on Joe Biden-led US government’s policies. Putin called it a clear example of the failure of US’ policies in the Middle East.

“Unfortunately, we can see a sharp deterioration of the situation in the Middle East. I think that many will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failure of the policy of the United States in the Middle East, which tried to monopolise the resolution of the conflict, but, unfortunately, was not concerned with finding compromises acceptable to both sides. On the contrary, it promoted its own ideas about how this should be done, put pressure on both sides: first on one side, then on the other, every time without taking into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people, bearing in mind, first of all, the need to implement the UN Security Council decision on creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state,” he said.

Putin, during his talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said that no matter what happens, Russia’s stance is that the damage to civilians needs to be minimised and called on all the conflicting parties to follow this through.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had also said that the Kremlin was in touch with both warring sides and aimed to play a role in resolving the conflict.

Russia, since 2002, has formed a part of a ‘Quartet’ including US, UN, EU and Russia, with the mandate to help mediate Middle East peace negotiations and to support Palestinian economic development and institution-building.

While Russia aims to mediate in the peace negotiations, especially amid the Hamas attacks on Israel, it itself has been at war with Ukraine for over a year. Russia had attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The global community has repeatedly urged the warring countries to de-escalate matters.

According to a report in Reuters, Moscow allegedly used Iran-made drones in its war in Ukraine and has long-standing ties with the Palestinians as well as Hamas. Peskov had said that Russia has a “lot in common” with Israel too, including the fact that many Israelis are former Russian citizens.

Additionally, Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had helped Hamas plan the attack on Israel. Iran responded to the report and said that it supports Palestinians but was not involved in any of the planning.

(With agency inputs)

