Israel-Palestine war: 10 Nepali students died in ongoing crisis, says Nepal Embassy in Tel Aviv

Ten Nepali students have died in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Nepal Embassy in Israel has confirmed the deaths to ANI.

The students were working in Israel to support their families back in Nepal. They were killed in rocket attacks by Hamas on Israeli cities.

At least seven Nepali individuals have been wounded, while 17 others are held captive by Hamas across Israel, Nepal's Ambassador to Israel recently revealed. The alarming situation surfaced on October 7, spanning a grim reflection of the dangerous circumstances these individuals are grappling with amidst the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Indians living and working in Israel have faced no untoward incidents amid escalating tensions in the region, even as the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv received requests from its citizens, including tourists, stranded in the country to facilitate their safe exit.

The battle between the Israeli military and Hamas continues to intensify, causing repeated eruptions of violence in multiple southern parts of Israel, including the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the tranquility of northern regions of Israel was disrupted by a wave of mortar shells fired from Lebanon. The assault by the Lebanese Islamist group, Hezbollah, specifically targeted Israeli military posts. The Israeli Defense Forces responded instantly, launching artillery strikes into Lebanon and utilizing drones to attack a Hezbollah base near the border.



This cross-border aggression heightens the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has, since its onset, claimed approximately 500 lives on both sides.

Violence continues to systemically escalate in the Israeli territories with the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, actively engaged in relentless skirmishes across several regions.

Engagement between the two sides has already claimed over 600 lives, fallout from Hamas' assaults and Israel's consequential military action, "Operation Iron Swords," helmed by the Israel Defense Forces. The strikes on Gaza have resulted in an additional 370 fatalities, pushing the total death toll on both sides close to 1,000.

