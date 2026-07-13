Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives $20 mn to youth mental health non-profit Active Minds

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated a record-breaking $20 million to Active Minds, a U.S.-based nonprofit focused on youth mental health, marking the largest single gift in the organisation's history.

The unrestricted donation comes at a time when mental health challenges among American teenagers are intensifying, with nearly one in five adolescents reporting suicidal thoughts, according to data cited by Fortune.

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Scott's donation is intended to help usher in what Active Minds describes as a "new era of mental health" by expanding programs that empower young people to openly discuss mental health, reduce stigma, and improve access to support in schools, colleges, and communities across the United States.

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The nonprofit said the funding arrives at a crucial moment as demand for youth mental health services continues to rise while many charitable organisations face financial pressures. Because the grant is unrestricted, Active Minds will have the flexibility to direct the money wherever it is needed most, including expanding campus initiatives, training young leaders, and strengthening community outreach efforts.

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"This transformational investment allows us to build a future where every young person knows mental health is a vital part of their overall well-being," Active Minds said, describing Scott's contribution as the largest donation in the organisation's history, according to Fortune.

The donation comes amid growing concern over adolescent mental health in the United States. As highlighted by Fortune, roughly one-fifth of American teenagers report having experienced suicidal thoughts, underscoring the urgency for expanded mental health education, early intervention, and peer-support networks.

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Scott, whose estimated net worth stands at around $35.8 billion, has become one of the world's most influential philanthropists since 2019. Through her charitable initiative, Yield Giving, she has donated more than $26 billion to over 2,700 nonprofit organisations, with a focus on unrestricted grants that allow organisations to determine their own priorities.

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The latest contribution also reflects Scott's sustained commitment to mental health causes. Earlier this year, she made significant donations to other organisations working in the mental health sector, reinforcing her broader strategy of supporting community-led initiatives that address pressing social challenges.