Who is MacKenzie Scott? The billionaire philanthropist who gave away $7 billion in a year

In a world where billionaires are often judged by how much wealth they earn, MacKenzie Scott is redefining success by how much she gives away.

The philanthropist, novelist, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has once again captured global attention after emerging as America's largest individual donor in 2025. According to the latest Giving USA and Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy report, Scott donated an astounding $7 billion in a single year, accounting for nearly one-third of all major charitable gifts made in the United States during 2025.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Mars to launch natural M&M's without blue and brown amid MAHA push

Princeton graduate to Amazon's earliest days

Born in 1970 in San Francisco, MacKenzie Scott studied at Princeton University, where she was mentored by Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. After graduation, she worked as Morrison's research assistant before joining investment firm D.E. Shaw in New York. It was there that she met Jeff Bezos.

The couple married in 1993 and moved to Seattle a year later when Bezos launched Amazon. While Bezos became the public face of the company, Scott played a critical role in Amazon's early years, helping draft business plans, negotiate contracts, manage accounts, and even ship orders.

Divorce made headlines

In 2019, Scott and Bezos finalised one of the most talked-about divorces in corporate history. Scott received roughly a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at about $36 billion at the time. Rather than using that fortune to expand her personal wealth empire, she embarked on a mission that would transform modern philanthropy.

Advertisement

MacKenzie Scott’s Networth

Despite giving away tens of billions of dollars, Scott remains one of the world's wealthiest women. Estimates her net worth to be around $34 billion, largely due to the continued appreciation of Amazon shares she still owns.

DON'T MISS: US family sells company for $1.7 bn, makes 540 employees millionaires overnight

Philanthropic revolution

Soon after her divorce, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to donate the majority of her fortune during her lifetime. Since then, she has become one of the most influential philanthropists of the 21st century.

Her approach differs sharply from traditional philanthropy. Instead of attaching conditions to donations, Scott often provides unrestricted grants, allowing organisations to decide how best to use the money. People have described her model as "trust-based philanthropy," a system that places faith in nonprofit leaders rather than requiring lengthy applications and reporting requirements.

Advertisement

Through her organisation, Yield Giving, Scott has supported causes ranging from education and affordable housing to disaster relief, racial equity, women's rights, public health, environmental protection, and economic opportunity. Thousands of organisations across the United States have benefited from her donations.

Giving spree

The latest figures show Scott donated approximately $7 billion in 2025 alone, bringing her total giving since 2019 to more than $26 billion. Her contributions helped fuel a record year for American philanthropy, with total charitable giving reaching $617.2 billion in 2025, according to Giving USA and Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

ALSO READ: Why Europe's trains are failing: The hidden reason ACs can't cope as temperatures cross 40°C

Scott remains notably private, unlike many high-profile philanthropists; she rarely gives interviews, avoids public events, and often announces donations only after they have been distributed.

Legacy of Scott

MacKenzie Scott's story is no longer simply about being Jeff Bezos' former spouse. It is about reshaping how wealth can serve society. By giving billions away rapidly, quietly, and with trust, she has challenged traditional models of charitable giving and inspired a new conversation about what responsible wealth management looks like.