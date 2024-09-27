'Made in China': Chinese nuclear submarine sinks while undergoing construction in Yangtze River, US says

In what could be a big embarrassment for China, as per claims reported in the US media, a nuclear-powered submarine sank under water while undergoing construction.

The news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and then taken up by other media outlets, points out that the submarine, belonging to the Zhou-class, and also being the first of its kind, sank sometime between May and June this year.

As per US officials who were quoted, the sinking of the submarine could come as a major blow given the huge investments Beijing has made to shore up its global prowess in defence manufacturing, touting the 'Made in China' model as a successful one.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC, analysed by US defence experts, revealed a partially submerged submarine near the Wuchang shipyard along the Yangtze River. The site was surrounded by cranes and rescue equipment, indicating ongoing recovery efforts.

By June, however, satellite imagery showed the submarine being completely under water.

As of 2022, China's nuclear submarine fleet comprised six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, six nuclear-powered attack submarines, and 48 diesel-powered attack submarines. However, this fleet is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. US military estimates project that China's submarine fleet could increase to 65 vessels by 2025 and reach as many as 80 by 2035.

The Chinese government has yet to publicly acknowledge the sinking of the submarine. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington remarked, “We are not familiar with the situation you mentioned and currently have no information to provide,” according to a report by Reuters.

A senior U.S. defense official told AFP, "It’s not surprising that the PLA Navy would attempt to conceal the fact that their new first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank at the pier." The official further emphasized that the incident raises significant concerns about not only the training standards and equipment quality of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) but also deeper issues regarding internal accountability and oversight within China’s defense industry, which has long been marred by corruption.

While it remains unclear whether the submarine was carrying nuclear fuel or if its reactor was active during the incident, U.S. officials have confirmed that no radiation leaks were reported, alleviating some concerns about potential environmental harm. Nonetheless, analysts warn that this incident raises questions about the survivability and operational reliability of China’s next-generation submarines, which are crucial to the nation’s military expansion efforts.

In the last two decades, Beijing has done a major overhaul of its defence procurement structure, and has tried to position itself as a major defence manufacturing powerhouse. And, as per US officials, these incidents could severely dent China's reputation. Moreover, China has been investing heavily in its marine and naval capabilities, given the high geopolitical risks the country faces in the South China Sea.