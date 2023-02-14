Marburg virus disease outbreak confirmed by WHO: Symptoms, causes, treatment, all you need to know

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea saying that the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the country.

The health agency confirmed the epidemic after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to a lab in Senegal.

The WHO also added there were currently nine deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms including fever, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting.

“Marburg is highly infectious. Thanks to the rapid and decisive action by the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, emergency response can get to full steam quickly so that we save lives and halt the virus as soon as possible,” Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, mentioned.

WHO explains everything you need to know about the Marburg disease--

What is Marburg disease

Marburg virus disease is a highly virulent disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88 per cent. It is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease.

Marburg disease: Symptoms

Illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.

How does Marburg disease spread?

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials. The rare virus was first identified in 1967.

Is there any vaccine/treatment for Marburg disease

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat the virus. However, supportive care – rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids – and treatment of specific symptoms, improves survival.

A range of potential treatments, including blood products, immune therapies and drug therapies, as well as candidate vaccines with phase 1 data are being evaluated, said the health agency.

Also Read: New travel rules for flyers from these 6 countries to India; check details