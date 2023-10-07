'Massive intel failure by Mossad': Hamas' surprise attack on Israel shocks internet

Hamas' surprise attack on Israel has shocked many who are now questioning the country's famed intelligence agency Mossad, which is known for its intelligence-gathering capability. For some, the belief that Mossad was among the best in the spying world was shattered today when Hamas carried out the biggest coordinated attack in Israel and captured some territory in southern Israel. It is not the attack that has surprised people but the scale at which Hamas operated and got control of some military bases and soldiers.

Also Read: Israel at war: Hamas cells, military compounds destroyed, US backs Tel Aviv; all you need to know

Younis Tirawi, who reports on Palestinian Affairs, said that Hamas militants had taken over Sderot police HQ and armored vehicles in the town. An analyst wrote that some of the images coming out of Sderot over the last few hours were reaching degrees of horror "that I don't really think I can use words to properly describe. Truly disturbing acts of terror directed at civilians".

Some of the images coming out of Sderot over the last few hours are reaching degrees of horror that I dont really think I can use words to properly describe. Truly disturbing acts of terror directed at civilians. — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 7, 2023

Commenting on the coordinated attack, Rania Khalek, a journalist, said that the strategic planning that must have gone into this against "one of the most high-tech occupation and surveillance systems in the world" will be studied by many. "The Israelis must be totally losing it right now."

the strategic planning that must have gone into this against one of the most high tech occupation and surveillance systems in the world will be studied by many, the Israelis must be totally losing it right now https://t.co/oUX2rokEjh — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) October 7, 2023

Tarik Cyril Amar said: "And the intel, and the special forces training... both areas where Israel mythology will be very upset indeed."

And the intel, and the special forces training... both areas where Israel mythology will be very upset indeed. — Tarik Cyril Amar (@TarikCyrilAmar) October 7, 2023

Mjoachim, another user, said that Israel's defence forces have lost their fame. He said the IDF lost an army base, a general was captured right out of his house. "Invincible "Merkava MK4 MBT's captured, and destroyed...what is wrong with the Israeli security and defence forces? And (what) MOSSAD did?"

Dr Jaswant Gandhi, a professor of management, said that attack on Israel was a "great Mossad failure". He said India had to learn a lot and keep all intelligence agencies duly greased and internecine conflict-proof. "Israel_under_attack Great #Mossad failure. GoI has to learn a lot and keep all Intelligence Agencies duly greased and internecine conflict-proof. BHARAT is not immune to #terrorism and internal enemies," he wrote on X.

#Israel_under_attack Great #Mossad failure. GoI has to learn a lot and keep all Intelligence Agencies duly greased and internecine conflict proof. BHARAT is not immune to #terrorism and internal enemies @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @AmitShah — Dr. Jaswant Gandhi 🇮🇳 (@JaswantDr) October 7, 2023

However, some speculated that Mossad knew what was going to happen but let Hamas make a mistake so that Israel could launch a ferocious attack on it. "Mossad was not so ignorant that it did not know about this #attack. Israel wanted to invade Palestine, but they had no excuse, stupid #Hamas gave them the reason. Hamas is an excuse, new lands are wonderful," a user said.

#Mossad was not so ignorant that it did not know about this #attack. Israel wanted to invade Palestine, they had no excuse, stupid #Hamas gave them the reason. Hamas is an excuse, new lands are wonderful



I definitely support Israel pic.twitter.com/AbLdeazQjR October 7, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that since this morning, Israel had been at war and its first objective was to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated its territory. "The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well," he said, adding that the third objective was to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war. "We are at war. In war, one needs to be level-headed. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal – victory in the war," Netanyahu said.

Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.



The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an… pic.twitter.com/MzKs7tfv4M — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023

Reacting to this, however, a user said that knowing the proficiency of the Mossad he found the idea of a "surprise attack" to be a willing lie.

Well, you got the war you wanted Beni...at what cost of Israeli lives you don't care. Knowing the proficiency of the Mossad I find the idea of a "surprise attack"to be a willing lie on your side of this. https://t.co/35qRvgBJt2 — timm (@timmainsson) October 7, 2023

Ben Muasya, a journalist, said that Mossad is overrated. "How come they never knew Hamas militants planned a sudden attack on Israel? Or was it a trap to get a reason to retaliate heavily? We wait to see how it goes but it will be messy."

Mossad is overated how comes they never knew this Hamas militants and had planned a sudden attack on Israel? Or was it a trap to get a reason to retaliate heavily?We wait to see how it goes but it will be messy. pic.twitter.com/W5vpoylus2 — Ben Muasya. (@muasya_ben) October 7, 2023

Another user said that no one can carry out such a major attack against Israel without intelligence support. "Who gave Hamas Intelligence? It was as if the entire Israeli army and the Mossad were asleep."