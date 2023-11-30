'Matter of concern': MEA reacts to US linking Indian official to murder plot

The Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday, reacted to the alleged charges against India of trying to murder US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. MEA said it is "a matter of concern and also contrary to the government policy". The US Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a statement alleging a foiled plot from India to murder Pannun.

MEA said earlier today that it was examining the inputs from the United States. India on November 18 set up a “high-level” inquiry committee to look into allegations.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said: "As we have said earlier, during the course of discussion with the US on the bilateral security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners and terrorists. We take such inputs very seriously and a high-level enquiry committee has been established to look into all aspects of the matter. Necessary follow-up action will be taken on the findings of the committee. We can not share any further information regarding such security matters."

"The nexus between organised crime, trafficking, gunrunning, and extremists at an international level is a serious issue for the law enforcement agencies and organisations to consider," the spokesperson said.

On the Canada issue, Bagchi said that Canada has consistently given space to anti-India extremists and that is the heart of the issue. "Our diplomats in Canada have borne the brunt of this. So we expect the government of Canada to live up to its obligations under the Vienna Convention," Bagchi said.

Pannun heads the separatist organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' and based in the US. Sikhs for Justice has been designated as a terrorist outfit by India.

US's take on murder plot

On Wednesday, the US Justice Department charged a 52-year-old Indian national Nikhil Gupta for his role in the alleged murder plot against Khalistani leader Pannun.

A week back, the Financial Times reported that the US had foiled a plot to kill Pannun and then "issued a warning" to India over concerns that New Delhi was "involved in the plot" to eliminate Pannun.

A press release issued by the US Justice Department said that earlier this year, "an Indian government employee, working together with others, including Gupta, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate on US soil an attorney and political activist who is a US citizen of Indian-origin residing in New York City".

The document further stated that the Indian government agency employee has variously described himself as a “Senior Field Officer” with responsibilities in “Security Management” and “Intelligence".

According to US officials, Gupta had agreed to pay $100,000 to an assassin to carry out the killing, with an advance payment of $15,000 already made on June 9, 2023.

However, the individual he contacted for the hitman turned out to be a confidential source working with US law enforcement.

"As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India," United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement.

Gupta was apprehended by Czech authorities on June 30, 2023, under a bilateral extradition treaty with the US.

Also read: Who is Nikhil Gupta, the Indian man charged by US in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Also read: US charges Indian national with conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Pannun