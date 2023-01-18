North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, struggling with mid-life crises, drinks and cries all-day: Reports

North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, is reportedly spending most of his time drinking fine spirits and wines these days and living an unhealthy lifestyle, according to the latest reports. Kim Jong Un turned 39 this week.

The North Korean leader has been away from the general public eyes for quite some time now, leading to rumours and speculations about his poor health conditions. Kim Jong Un is purportedly suffering from a mid-life crisis and is deeply concerned about his health, the Mirror reported.

According to a Seoul-based North Korean academic, Dr Choi Jinwook, “the leader is facing fresh anxieties over his personal health and safety as he nears 40. He said, “I heard he is crying after drinking a lot. He is very lonely and under pressure.”

Kim Jong Un is advised by his doctors and wife to cut back on unhealthy habits and exercise more regularly, which apparently he is ignoring.

As reported by Mirror, Kim Jong Un is so concerned about news of his ill health leaking out that he travels with his own toilet on rare trips abroad to prevent spies from scouring his poop for clues.

Kim Jong Un was seen holding his daughter’s hands in her first public appearance last year, even though Kim Jong Un is known for keeping his private life under wraps.

