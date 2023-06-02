PTI chief Imran Khan to file PKR 15 bn defamation case against NAB chairman; claims arrest warrant kept in secrecy  

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he has decided to file a PKR 15 billion defamation case against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman. Khan added he also served a legal notice upon the NAB chairman in a recent tweet.

Imran Khan further claimed that his arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and kept in secrecy for 8 days. He also stated that he was not informed about the Al-Qadir Trust Case inquiry being converted into investigation.

Imran Khan also wrote: “Conditions stipulated in Sec 24 of NAB Ordinance were disregarded. Supreme Court held that manner and execution of my Arrest Warrant was unlawful and unconstitutional. To execute Arrest Warrant, Pakistan Rangers was used which subjected me to brute force”.

He alleged that the motive behind these actions was to defame him by arresting him from Islamabad High Court premises and show the world that he was arrested on corruption charges. He also mentioned that he collects PKR 10 billion in charity annually and that his credibility has never been questioned.

I have decided to file a Rs 15 Billion Defamation Suit, against Chairman, NAB. I have served Legal Notice upon him.



My Arrest Warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept in secrecy for eight days. I was not informed about conversion of Al-Qadir Trust Case Inquiry into… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2023

Al-Qadir Trust case explained

As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan promised to develop a project to offer quality education in the Sohawa Tehsil area of Punjab’s Jhelum district. Khan, his third wife Bushra Bibi, and close aides including Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan participated in the project, as per media reports.

Imran Khan made the Al-Qadir University Project Trust wherein Bushra Bibi, Zulfiqar Bukhari, and Babar Awan were office bearers. The trust’s office address has been mentioned as “Bani Gala House, Islamabad” on documents. Bushra Bibi signed a memorandum in 2019 with Bahria Town, a private real estate firm, to receive donations. The trust received land measuring 458 kanals, 4 marlas and 58 square feet from Bahria Town.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister (equivalent of Indian Home Minister) Rana Sanaullah claimed out of the 458 kanals of land, Imran Khan fixed 240 kanals of the donated land in the name of Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah Gogi. Sanaullah further said the value of the land was underestimated and Khan received his share in the name of the University. The top Pakistani politician also claimed that Khan tried to suppress the matter.

Pakistan’s former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail also said in a tweet that Imran Khan gave around 190 million pounds to Malik Riaz, a real estate tycoon. Riaz had to give away this amount to British authorities to settle a probe into his money. The Pakistani real estate tycoon also donated hundreds of acres of land to a trust, whose members were Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi.

Critics suggest the trust got millions in the name of donations in 2021 for an under-construction institute named Al-Qadir University, inaugurated by Khan in May 2019. Imran Khan is also the chairman of the Al-Qadir University.

