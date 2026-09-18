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Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield'

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield'

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield'Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time

“In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield,” said Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett’s quote highlights that looking backwards at past business decisions always provides absolute clarity, while looking forward into the future remains uncertain and obscured.

Who is Warren Buffett  

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.

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He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back, something he practised through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge.

When was this quote said by Warren Buffett?  

Warren Buffett wrote this exact phrase in his 1991 annual Berkshire Hathaway Chairman's Letter to shareholders.

He used the quote while talking about the media industry. He explained that no one—including banks, owners, or financial analysts—saw the upcoming financial downturn for newspapers and television stations until it had already happened.

What does this quote mean?

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The story behind this quote shows how even the smartest business experts can completely miss a massive shift in the market. In 1991, Warren Buffett was looking back at the media industry, specifically newspapers and television stations. For decades, these businesses were seen as incredibly safe investments that would always make a lot of money.

Buffett pointed out that before this happened, no one—not the owners, the buyers, the Wall Street analysts, or the big banks—saw the trouble coming. They all assumed the future would look exactly like the highly profitable past.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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