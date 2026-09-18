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iPhone Duo won’t go on sale on Sept 18: Here’s when you can buy Apple’s first foldable

iPhone Duo won’t go on sale on Sept 18: Here’s when you can buy Apple’s first foldable

iPhone Duo will be available to pre-order on October 16, 2026, and the official sale will start a week later. Check how you can prepare to pre-order the foldable.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 7:00 AM IST
iPhone Duo won’t go on sale on Sept 18: Here’s when you can buy Apple’s first foldableiPhone Duo sale to start October 23 in India.

Apple starts a sale for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max today, September 18, 2026. However, its first foldable device, the iPhone Duo, will skip the September 18 sale date and is expected to be available for pre-order later, with sales likely to begin in October. According to Apple, the iPhone Duo will be available to pre-order on October 16, 2026. However, the official sale will start on Friday, October 23.

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Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale in India starts: Price, offers, EMI and key details

iPhone Duo sale date and availability in India

Apple says that the iPhone Duo will be available across 70 countries, including India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, the U.S., and Vietnam. However, in other regions, the sale of the iPhone Duo will begin on Friday, October 30.

Reports suggest that Apple may have limited units of iPhone Duo, which means only a few buyers will be able to get their hands on the foldable. However, here’s how you can prepare to pre-order or purchase the device on the announced dates:

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  • Use the Apple Store app to save your model, accessories, AppleCare+, and payment details.
  • Make sure your payment, billing, and shipping details are up to date.
  • Get your trade-in value before pre-orders open.
  • Update the app and keep it open before pre-orders begin.
  • Avoid changing your model or colour at checkout, as availability could change.
  • Choose in-store pickup if available for faster availability.

Must read: Apple’s ₹3 lakh iPhone Duo faces one big India test: Will iPhone users pay?

Note that some inventory may be available at Apple Stores on launch day.

iPhone Duo price in India

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. The 512 GB variant is priced at Rs 3,24,900. Lastly, the 1TB and 2TB variants will be available for Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900.

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The foldable will be available in two colour variants: Star White and Night Sky.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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