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Venezuela introduces new PRO-V-90 visa for foreign professionals; key details for Indians

Venezuela introduces new PRO-V-90 visa for foreign professionals; key details for Indians

The move could be relevant for Indian professionals, consultants and employees of Indian companies who need to undertake short-term assignments in Venezuela without being employed by a Venezuelan entity

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Venezuela introduces new PRO-V-90 visa for foreign professionals; key details for IndiansVenezuela launches digital PRO-V-90 visa

Venezuela has introduced a new electronic PRO-V-90 multiple-entry visa for foreign professionals travelling to the country to provide temporary specialised services, according to an immigration alert by immigration firm Fragomen.

The new visa permits stays of up to 90 days and is aimed at professionals who work independently or are sent by overseas companies to serve clients in Venezuela.

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The move could be relevant for Indian professionals, consultants, and employees of Indian companies who need to undertake short-term assignments in Venezuela without being employed by a Venezuelan entity.

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What is the PRO-V-90 visa?

The PRO-V-90 is a multiple-entry visa for foreign nationals carrying out eligible professional activities in Venezuela. It can be used by professionals working without a Venezuelan employer or by those invited by a Venezuelan company to provide a specialised service.

Eligible activities include technical assistance, operational support, speaking engagements, journalistic activities and investment oversight, among other professional services.

A key condition is that the foreign professional must not have an employment relationship with the Venezuelan company inviting them. The Venezuelan entity also cannot pay them employment-related compensation or remuneration.

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What Indians should know

For Indian professionals, the new visa could be relevant in cases where an individual or an overseas company has a short-term professional assignment in Venezuela.

For example, an Indian professional sent by an Indian company to provide technical assistance to a Venezuelan client could potentially fall within the scope of the new visa, provided the activity and employment arrangement meet the applicable requirements.

The visa is valid for 90 days. After that period, the foreign national must leave Venezuela and, if required, return under a newly issued visa.

However, the PRO-V-90 should not automatically be treated as a replacement for other Venezuelan work or employment visas. Fragomen specifically advises foreign nationals who have an employment relationship with a company in their country of residence to carefully assess whether this visa is appropriate based on their circumstances and the activities they will perform in Venezuela.

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Fully online application process

One of the major changes is the electronic application process. Applications can be submitted online through Venezuela's Cancillería Digital platform, with Fragomen estimating processing times of approximately two to 10 business days.

Approved applicants do not need to visit a Venezuelan consulate to obtain a physical visa stamp. Instead, the approved permission is sent by email and can be printed by the applicant.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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