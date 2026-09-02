Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
world
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is $1.2 billion in debt. But he isn't worried

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is $1.2 billion in debt. But he isn't worried

Kiyosaki's approach involves borrowing against properties as their values increase, allowing him to access capital without selling the underlying assets

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 5:43 PM IST
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is $1.2 billion in debt. But he isn't worriedRobert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling personal-finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad is in debt

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling personal-finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has amassed around $1.2 billion in debt tied to his real-estate investments.

The 79-year-old financial author has repeatedly highlighted the figure while arguing that wealthy investors use debt differently from ordinary borrowers. Speaking on the Get Rich Education podcast, Kiyosaki said: “So, I’m a billion two in debt. Should not do what I do, right? But I studied it since 1974. If you’re going to learn to use debt, you’d better take some education.”

Advertisement

READ THIS: 'Affordable today, distress tomorrow': ISB professor's warning for Indian home loan borrowers

Debt linked to 1,500 apartment units

The $1.2 billion figure, however, does not mean Kiyosaki personally owes that entire amount. His former wife and business partner, Kim Kiyosaki, told Vanity Fair that the debt is largely connected to a portfolio of properties owned with partners.

“We have a lot of apartment houses with our partners. So technically, yes, we have all this debt,” Kim Kiyosaki said in the podcast.

The portfolio reportedly contains around 1,500 apartment units. Vanity Fair estimated that Kiyosaki's personal portion of the debt could be between $30 million and $60 million, based on his reported income.

His ‘Good Debt’ strategy

Advertisement

Kiyosaki's approach involves borrowing against properties as their values increase, allowing him to access capital without selling the underlying assets.

The New York Post reported that he also places individual investments into separate limited liability companies to help isolate risks.

Explaining his approach to Vanity Fair, Kiyosaki said: “If it all comes to hell, you can talk to my attorney. Firewalls that’s the way the rich play the game.”

He has long promoted the distinction between “good debt,” which is used to acquire income-generating assets, and debt used for consumption.

ALSO READ: 'Indian debt resolution justice...': Vijay Mallya takes a swipe after Subhash Chandra's settlement

Experts warn about risks

While some real-estate investors consider property-backed leverage a common strategy, experts have warned that borrowing at such a scale can become dangerous if property values or cash flows decline.

Advertisement

John Poole, founder of JPTD Partners, told the New York Post: “I think there’s good debt and there’s bad debt, and then there’s $1.2 billion of debt, which you better know exactly what in the world you’re doing.”

He added: “Leverage works beautifully on the way up, and if it’s not continuing on that way up, then it’s like a chainsaw financially coming down.”

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more