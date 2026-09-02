'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is $1.2 billion in debt. But he isn't worried

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Debt linked to 1,500 apartment units

The $1.2 billion figure, however, does not mean Kiyosaki personally owes that entire amount. His former wife and business partner, Kim Kiyosaki, told Vanity Fair that the debt is largely connected to a portfolio of properties owned with partners.

“We have a lot of apartment houses with our partners. So technically, yes, we have all this debt,” Kim Kiyosaki said in the podcast.

The portfolio reportedly contains around 1,500 apartment units. Vanity Fair estimated that Kiyosaki's personal portion of the debt could be between $30 million and $60 million, based on his reported income.

His ‘Good Debt’ strategy

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Kiyosaki's approach involves borrowing against properties as their values increase, allowing him to access capital without selling the underlying assets.

The New York Post reported that he also places individual investments into separate limited liability companies to help isolate risks.

Explaining his approach to Vanity Fair, Kiyosaki said: “If it all comes to hell, you can talk to my attorney. Firewalls that’s the way the rich play the game.”

He has long promoted the distinction between “good debt,” which is used to acquire income-generating assets, and debt used for consumption.

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Experts warn about risks

While some real-estate investors consider property-backed leverage a common strategy, experts have warned that borrowing at such a scale can become dangerous if property values or cash flows decline.

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John Poole, founder of JPTD Partners, told the New York Post: “I think there’s good debt and there’s bad debt, and then there’s $1.2 billion of debt, which you better know exactly what in the world you’re doing.”

He added: “Leverage works beautifully on the way up, and if it’s not continuing on that way up, then it’s like a chainsaw financially coming down.”