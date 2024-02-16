Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, dies in jail: Report

Russia's prominent opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, tragically collapsed and passed away on Friday while serving a long jail term at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony. The Russian prison service reported that Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, felt unwell after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, approximately 1,900 km northeast of Moscow into the Arctic Circle.

Navalny gained prominence over a decade ago for exposing corruption and opulence among Russia's elite through his blogs, referring to them as the "crooks and thieves."

Alexei Navalny lost consciousness almost immediately after feeling unwell during a walk at the IK-3 penal colony, according to the Russian prison service. Despite carrying out all necessary resuscitation measures, they were unable to revive him. The causes of death are still being investigated.

The Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin was informed about Navalny's death, sparking outrage from the West, with some holding the Russian leader responsible. Navalny's supporters, while unable to confirm his death, expressed the belief that if true, he had been killed.

"Russian authorities publish a confession that they killed Alexei Navalny in prison," Navalny aide Leonid Volkov wrote on X.

Tributes poured in from Western officials, acknowledging Alexei Navalny's courage as a champion for freedom. Some, without providing evidence, directly accused the Kremlin. France's Foreign Minister, Stephane Sejourne, stated, "Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression.

His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime."

As news of Alexei Navalny's collapse and death spread, his lawyer was en route to the prison in Kharp, where the opposition leader was serving multiple sentences totaling over 30 years. Russian state television aired a press conference by the central bank chief as the developments unfolded. Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, expressed uncertainty and stated that she had no confirmation of his death.

"My sincere belief is that it was the conditions of detention that led to Navalny's death," Russian newspaper editor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov told Reuters. "His sentence was supplemented by murder."

Navalny's supporters had envisioned him as a potential future leader of Russia, anticipating his release from jail to pursue the presidency. However, concerns loomed among opposition activists, fearing for his safety within the Russian prison system.

In 2021, Navalny garnered international admiration by voluntarily returning to Russia from Germany, where he had undergone treatment for what Western laboratory tests confirmed as a nerve agent poisoning attempt. He claimed to have been poisoned in Siberia in August 2020. The Kremlin, despite denying any assassination attempt, maintained that there was no evidence of nerve agent poisoning.

With inputs from Reuters

