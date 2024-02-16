BJP speculates 'rift' as hospitalised Priyanka misses Rahul Gandhi's 'Pratigya Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed a 'rift' in the Congress party as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the General Secretary of the party, missed the 'Pratigya Yatra' led by her brother Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh (UP), owing to hospitalisation.

Rahul Gandhi's five-day campaign across Uttar Pradesh, which began on 14 February, aimed to boost Congress's presence and morale ahead of the state elections. However, speculations began to run rife as Priyanka, a critical figure in the party known for her political acumen, did not attend.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, citing health concerns, conveyed her inability to join her brother in the ongoing party yatra in Uttar Pradesh. She explained that her hospitalisation was a result of an illness, and she expressed her intention to join the yatra as soon as her health permits.

“I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better!” she said in a post on X.

“Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today,” Priyanka added.

BJP leaders were swift to blame her absence on alleged internal discord within the Congress. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya pointed to a schism between the siblings.

“Everyone should take care of their health. Even when Yatra 2.0 started, Priyanka Vadra was missing from there, and today when Rahul's Yatra has reached Uttar Pradesh, even then Priyanka will not be there,” Malviya said in Hindi.

“This irreconcilable rift between brothers and sisters for ownership of the party is now well known,” he claimed.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is at the forefront of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, currently making its way through Bihar after commencing in Manipur and heading towards Mumbai. A significant rally took place in Bihar's Aurangabad, where both Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the masses.

Uttar Pradesh will be the next destination for the yatra, scheduled from February 16 to 21, and later from February 24 to 25. The Congress has designated February 22 and 23 as rest days for the yatra.

Also Read: RBI extends deadline for services of Paytm Payments Bank to March 15 for customers