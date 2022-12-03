Russian premier Vladmir Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself amid speculations of falling health: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly fell down the stairs and soiled himself this week, a Russian Telegram channel named General SVR has claimed. Putin, 70, fell down five steps at his Moscow official residence on Wednesday evening before landing on his tailbone.

The channel reported that the incident took place in front of the president's bodyguards, who reacted quickly and rushed to Putin's aid. Three security officers helped the president to get to the nearest sitting area and called the in-house doctors.

The incident is the latest on Putin’s health update. There have been numerous reports that the 70-year-old is suffering from multiple health problems not disclosed by the Kremlin. There are reports that Putin is suffering from worsening cancer and Parkinson’s disease amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Experts and political analysts have been trying to decode his public appearances during the invasion of Ukraine. In many occasions, he has been seen out of breath, stumbling over his words, or looking exhausted.

Last week, Putin while delivering a speech at the unveiling of a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Moscow appeared to be clutching his chair with his hands. He was also meeting with the Cuban head of state, Miguel Díaz-Canel y Bermúdez, during the event.

In October, Kyiv Post journalist Jason Jay Smart shared screenshots of Putin greeting soldiers at a boot camp in the Ryazan region on Twitter and claimed that the president had IV tracks on his hands. Channel General SVR has also called out Putin’s shaky stance during a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Sky News has also reported the poor health condition of the Kremlin leader. Photos showed strange marks and colours on his hands.