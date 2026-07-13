'Set Your AC to 78°F': Mayor Joharan Mamdani's plea to protect power supply during heatwave

As a severe heatwave grips the city and electricity demand climbs, Mayor Joharan Mamdani urged residents on X to reduce energy use and set air conditioners to 78°F (25.5°C) to ease pressure on the power grid and protect public safety.

“Outside it’s extremely hot, and the power grid is working around the clock to keep us cool,” Mayor Mamdani wrote. “Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you’re not using, and unplug as much as you can.” He added that a stable power supply means air conditioners will keep running and lives will be saved.

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City measures and private requests

The mayor said city-owned buildings are following the same measures – maintaining indoor temperatures at 78°F, dimming or turning off lights during peak demand, and shutting off non-essential equipment. “Our buildings are following the 78-degree rule; we are dimming/turning off lights during peak demand, asking private partners to do the same, and turning off nonessential devices,” Mamdani posted.

Officials are also encouraging New Yorkers who lack home air conditioning to use designated cooling centres. “Please stay inside air-conditioned spaces as much as possible, especially children, seniors, people with heart or respiratory conditions, and pets,” the mayor advised.



Heat risks and emergency response

Earlier, Mayor Mamdani warned the city could face its most intense heat in a decade, with temperatures approaching 100°F and heat indices potentially reaching 112°F. He urged residents to learn heatstroke symptoms — confusion, dizziness, nausea, and difficulty breathing — and to contact emergency services immediately if they appear.

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The city has activated its Heat Emergency Plan and mobilised agencies to coordinate responses to rising temperatures and support vulnerable populations.

READ ALSO: Europe's climate whiplash: Violent thunderstorms, lightning & hail follow record-breaking heat

Context and wider policy

The mayor’s plea follows a larger conversation about energy use during extreme heat. The National Weather Service recently issued an Excessive Heat Warning for New York, and officials are monitoring conditions closely. Authorities say reducing demand now will decrease the risk of outages and help ensure critical cooling remains available.

The appeal echoes recent European proposals aimed at cutting energy consumption amid heatwaves. Last month, the European Commission proposed rules requiring installers of air conditioners and other household appliances to inform customers about the energy performance of the products they install, a move prompted by record heat and surging AC demand overseas.