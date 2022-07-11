Sri Lanka crisis: President Rajapaksa, Cabinet to resign; China lauds India’s efforts

Sri Lanka is in the throes of a civil and economic unrest. The Sri Lankan Cabinet will resign after an agreement is reached to form an all-party interim government, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also informed the Prime Minister that he will put in his resignation on Wednesday. This comes amid protests where protesters stormed the residences of leaders over their mishandling of the country’s worst economic crisis.

Protesters stormed the official residence of Rajapaksa, forcing him to flee to an unknown location. According to official sources who told AFP, the 73-year-old leader escaped through the back door under the protection from naval personnel, and was then taken away by boat. The protesters also set fire to Wickremesinghe's private residence.

Lakhs of rupees were left behind in cash by Rajapaksa after he fled his residence. Police said, according to AFP, that the cash will be handed over to the court. Protesters found $50,000 in banknotes that were then turned over to the police. Official sources said a suitcase full of documents has also been left behind at the mansion.

Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped down as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on July 10. In May, after weeks of violent demonstrations, the then Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, younger brother of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had to resign, following which Wickremesinghe was appointed as the new Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, protesters took over 'Temple Tree', the official residence of Sri Lanka Prime Minister. They are camping and cooking food inside the premises, as well as playing carrom and partaking in other leisurely activities. "We, the protesters, have started cooking, we are inside the PM's house. We have struggled for the resignation of PM Wickremesinghe & President Rajapaksa. We will only leave the premises when they will resign," a protester told news agency ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is watching the developments unfolding in the neighbouring nation. He told reporters that the Indian government is supporting the Sri Lankan government in its crisis period.

Additionally, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo issued a notice on Saturday, reminding Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka to pay close attention to the local security situation and abide by local laws and regulations after the protests spread, the state-run Global Times reported. It asked Chinese nationals not to participate in any protests, the report said. China also lauded India’s efforts. "We have taken note that the Indian government has also done a lot in this regard. We commend those efforts," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

