‘They got Justinder’: US comedian’s hilarious take on Justin Trudeau amid India-Canada row

India and Canada find themselves embroiled in a contentious dispute regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused individuals purportedly linked to the Indian government of potential involvement in the murder of Sikh separatists—a claim vehemently denied by India. Amid this escalating diplomatic tension between the two nations, humour emerges as an unexpected facet, with US comedian Andrew Schultz's recent video taking a satirical approach towards the entire row.



A snippet from Andrew Schultz's recent stand-up performance has gained traction on social media, wherein the comedian humorously lampoons Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Towards the conclusion of the clip, Schultz also playfully addresses the safety of students in Canada's residential schools.

"I came across the headline, 'Punjabi separatist assassinated.' They got Trudeau, they really got him. They got Justinder. How in the world? How did they manage to assassinate Justinder? Did they force him into an awkward on-camera kiss with his wife? Then, I delved into the details. India dispatched some determined individuals for this task. Why isn't anyone discussing this story? So, I decided to look up the guy's name. His first name is Hardeep, and his last name is spelled NIJJER. White folks, you’ve got to sit this one out. I saw Punjabis in the streets, chanting 'say his name.' We'd love to, but we simply can't. Can you maybe grant us an exemption there? All I'm saying, Toronto, is it's astonishing that an Indian met his fate on Canadian soil, and it didn't involve a residential school," quipped Andrew Schultz during his performance in Toronto.

Punjabi Assassinated in Canada & white people have to sit this one out 😳. #TheLifeTour has begun 😎 pic.twitter.com/DErZCHtq4o — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) October 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Canadian universities are making efforts to reassure Indian students about their safety and are providing resources to help them cope with the uncertainty stemming from the ongoing diplomatic tension between the two countries. They are taking these steps in order to mitigate the potential negative impact on the thriving education sector.

As Canadian colleges gear up for the start of another semester, a portion of Indian students is contemplating the possibility of deferring their courses. Meanwhile, others are evaluating whether the higher education sector could inadvertently suffer as a consequence of the present crisis.

